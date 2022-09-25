🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Milton needed just three offensive plays to score three third-quarter touchdowns, breaking open a close game and defeating host Holy Redeeme, 42-13 Saturday night at King’s College.

The Black Panthers (4-1) held a 14-0 lead at halftime, but scored 21 points in the third quarter despite having the ball for less than a minute.

Montgomery Fisher returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown to add to the lead before Milton ran its first play of the half.

Quarterback Cole Bastian and Dylan Reiff, who connected on five passes for 172 yards, clicked for 46 yards on the first offensive play and Zxavier Minium ran it in from the 22 on the next.

Bastian then found Reiff for a 63-yard touchdown on the next offensive play with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

Holy Redeemer’s scoring came in the fourth quarter when Jacob Hunter found Zachary Perta for touchdowns of 55 and 15 yards.

Between them, Bastian passed to Reiff one more time for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Perta finished up with 175 yards on seven catches while Hunter went 17-for-28 for 236 yards.

The Royals, however, struggled on the ground with just six rushing yards before the fourth quarter.

Holy Redeemer (2-3) battled and kept the game close in the first half, driving as far as the Milton 23 before giving up the ball on downs late in the second quarter.

The Royals were hurt by penalties and sacks in the third quarter while Milton was taking control of the game.

During the quarter, Holy Redeemer’s offense lost 55 yards on four penalties and Hunter was sacked three times for 28 yards.

Those losses led to a pair of third-and-42 situations on consecutive drives, one of which the Royals converted on a 44-yard Hunter-to-Perta pass.

Milton 42, Holy Redeemer 13

Milton`7`7`21`7`—`42

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`13`—`13

First quarter

MIL – Mason Rowe 6 run (Trace Witter kick), 9:39

Second quarter

MIL – Cole Bastian 9 run (Witter kick), 5:52

Third quarter

MIL – Montgomery Fisher 45 punt return (Witter kick), 7:43

MIL – Xzavier Minium 22 run (Witter kick), 2:25

MIL – Dylan Reiff 63 pass from Bastian (Witter kick), 0:30.1

Fourth quarter

HR – Zachary Perta 55 pass from Jacob Hunter (bad snap), 9:24

MIL – Reiff 22 pass from Bastian (Witter kick), 7:19

HR – Perta 15 pass from Hunter (Tyler Tarnalicki kick), 0:40.9

Team statistics`MIL`HR

First downs`15`13

Rushes-yards`25-243`25-55

Passing yards`194`236

Total yards`437`291

Passing`7-9-0`17-28-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-28

Punts-avg.`1-25.0`2-25.0

Fumbles-lost`2-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-61`6-79

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MIL, Bastian 8-107, Rowe 6-72, Minium 5-42, Fisher 4-11, Cole Rhodes 1-10, Trey Locke 1-1. HR, Luke Kopec 5-47, Josh Wesneski 7-8, Daryl Wright 1-2, Hunter 9-1, Perta 3-minus 3.

PASSING — MIL, Bastian 7-9-0-194. HR, Hunter 17-28-0-236.

RECEIVING – MIL, Reiff 5-172, Minium 1-15, Locke 1-7. HR, Perta 7-175, Lou Lussi 5-21, Wright 2-34, Jacob Griffin 1-15, D.J. McDermott 1-1, George Sabatini 1-minus 10.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.