🔊 Listen to this

Rachel Sowinski, 27, formerly of Mountain Top and a 2013 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School, ran in the 2022 Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Her time was 2:54:41, placing her 37th in her age group, 107th overall woman and 1,537th out of a field of 45,000 runners.

She lives and trains in Boston, Mass.