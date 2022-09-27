🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area’s William Egan scored at the 5:25 mark in over time to lift the Patriots to a 1-0 victory over Berwick in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer game on Monday.

Fabrice Gatsinzi assisted on the game-winner.

Jacob Granahan had 10 saves in goal for Pittston Area while Thomas Andrews had 11 for Berwick.

Holy Redeemer 4, MMI 2

Cole Whitman scored twice as visiting Holy Redeemer defeated MMI.

Also scoring for the Royals were Jake Ohrin and Ryan Walton.

Evan Pedri and Adam Frask scored for MMI.

Conor Strecker made 21 saves for MMI, while Tyler Tarnalicki had 3 for Redeemer.

Lake-Lehman 3, Hanover Area 0

Ahmad Dabsheh scored twice in the second half to lead Lake-Lehman past Hanover Area.

Andrew Mathews also scored for Hanover Area.

Andrew Chapple had two saves in goal for Lehman while Elijah Noah had nine for Hanover Area.

Wyoming Seminary 6, Nanticoke 0

Owen Stratanski scored three times to lead Seminary past Nanticoke.

Also scoring for the Blue Knights were Aiden Gilbert, Thomas Iskra and Matt Swartz.

Marc Jackett and Antoinio Gallo combined for five saves in goal for Seminary, while Liam Mullery had 16 for Nanticoke.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 6, Pittston Area 3

Ella Schneider scored four times to lead visiting Hazleton Area past Pittston Area.

Also scoring for the Cougars were Lacie Kringe and Jayla Boran.

Rowan Lazevnick scored twice and Kayla Rodzinak added another for the Patriots.

Crestwood 6, Dallas 0

Kennedie Huber and Emmah Suhoski each scored twice as Crestwood blanked Dallas.

Also scoring for the Comets were Hayle Selfe and Maria Smith.

Mia Pollack had nine saves in goal to pick up the shutout for Crestwood, while Jordyn Meade had seven for Dallas.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Jasmine Van Camp, Nanci Major and Katy Harmonosky all scored singles victories to lead host Hazleton Area to a sweep of Pittsotn Area.

Jenn Harmonosky and Dallas Huff combined at No. 1 doubles and Willow Lyons and Jillian Genetti teamed up at No. 2 doubles for victories to complete the sweep.

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 1

Dani Konnick and Hayla Bryant scored singles victories to lead the Mounataineers past the Tigers.

Chloe Dudick and Abby Quinnan combined at No. 1 singles and Madison Kerdesky and Haily Yakus combined at No. 2 doubles to post victories for Dallas.

Molly Keiser scored a singles victory for Tunkhannock.

Crestwood 5, Holy Redeemer 0

Hannah Ziegler, Camerone Carlos and Ella Richards all scored singles victories to lead Crestwood to a sweep of Holy Redeemer.

Maddison Van Gorden and Samatha Olszyk teamed up at No. 1 doubles and Julia Glowacki and Olivia Jardine combined at No. 2 doubles for victories to complete the sweep.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

Berwick defeated Pittston Area by game scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-13.

Berwick was led b y Morgan Nevel (29 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks), Cece Isenberg (14 service points, 15 kills, 7 digs, 1 assists), Sarah Steever (9 kills), Claire Riera-Gomez (2 aces, 9 service points, 5 kills) and Camille Pinterich (14 digs).

Berwick goes to 9-0 with the win.

Nanticoke 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Nanticoke won by game scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-20.

The Trojans were led by Cassie Cabonilas (2 aces, 3 kills, 16 assists, 1 block, 3 digs), Claire Aufiero (4 aces, 10 kills, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 7 digs) and Maura Jenceleski (10 service points, 7 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs).

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 3, Selinsgrove 0

Lauren Domzolski scored twice to lead Lake-Lehman past Selinsgrove.

Alsos scoring for the Black Knights was T Ciaccia.

BOY SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 4, MMI 2

Holy Redeemer`2`2`–4

MMI`1`1`–2

Scoring: First Half: 1. MMI, Evan Pedri (Reed Floryshak), 33:01; 2. HR, Jake Ohrin (Ayden Hannigan), 15:48; 3. HR, Cole Whiteman (Mark Atherton), 1:38. Second Half: 4. MMI, Adam Frask (Caden Pease), 36:03; 5. HR, Whitman (Ohrin), 18:02; 6. HR, Ryan Walton (Hannigan), 14:53.

Shots: HR 25, MMI 5. Saves: HR (Tyler Tarnalicki) 3, MMI (Connor Strecker) 21. Corners: HR 9, MMI 1.

Wyoming Seminary 6, Nanticoke 0

Wyoming Seminary`4`2`–6

Nanticoke`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Half: 1. WS, Aiden Gilbert (Thomas Iskra), 31:35; 2. WS, Iskra (Matt Swartz), 20:04; 3. WS, Owen Stratanski (Iskra), 10:55; 4. WS, Swartz (Owen Rowlands), 2:45. Second Half: 5. WS, Stratanski (Iskra), 31:29; 6. WS, Stratanski (PK), 17:29.

Shots: WS 25, Nan 8. Saves: WS (Marc Jackett/Antoinio Gallo) 5, Nan (Liam Mullery) 16. Corners: WS 5, Nan 1.

Pittston Area 1, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`–0

Pittston Area`0`0`1`–1

Scoring: Overtime: 1. PA, William Egan (Fabrice Gatsinzi), 5:25.

Shots: Ber 10, PA 10. Saves: Ber (Thomas Andrews) 11, PA (Jacob Granahan) 10.

Lake-Lehman 3, Hanover Area 0

Lake-Lehman`1`2`–3

Hanover Area`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Half: 1. LL, Andrew Mathews (Evan Kaiser), 23:46. Second Half: 2. LL, Ahmad Dabsheh (Greyson Diffenbacher), 7:23; 3. Dabsheh (Mathews), 4:47.

Shots: LL 17, HA 3. Saves LL (Andrew Chapple) 2, HA (Elija Noah) 9. Corners: LL 8, HA 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 6, Pittston Area 3

Hazleton Area`2`4`–6

Pittston Area`1`2`–3

Scoring: First Half: 1. HA, Ella Schneider (Lacie Kringe), 2:50; 2. HA, Schneider (Kringe), 26:49; 3. PA, Rowan Lazevnick (UA), 39:29. Second Half: 4. PA, Lazevnick (UA), 41:00; 5. PA, Kayla Rodzinak (UA), 48:16; 6. HA, Schneider (Jayla Boran), 50:26; 7. HA, Kringe (Resse Kaschak), 65:50; 8. Schneider (Kaci Kilker), 69:51; 9. HA, Boran (UA), 77:07.

Shots: HA 9, PA 4. Shots: HA (BRianna Kennedy) 1, PA (Meghan McCawley) 3. Corners: HA 4, PA 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles: No. 1: Jasmine Van Camp (HA) def. Jacy Van Osdol, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2: Nanci Major (HA) def. Laura Farber, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3: Katy Harmonosky (HA) def. Jayda Eike, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: No. 1: Jenna Harmonosky-Dallas Huff (HA) def. Lizette Texis-Sophia Montagna, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2: Willow Lyons-Jillian Genetti (HA) def. Abby Kojac-Emily Hannon, 6-1, 6-0.

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 1

Singles: No. 1: Dani Konnick (D) def. Leah Klose, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2: Molly Keiser (T) def. Sophia DePolo, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; No. 3: Hayla Bryant (D) def. Abby Pineau, 6-1, 7-5. Doubles: No. 1: Chloe Dudick-Abby Quinnan (D) def. Hannah Aitken-Alyssa Trauger, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2: Madison Kerdesky-Haily Yakus (D) def. Emalyn Westfield-Tal Pineau, 6-1, 6-4.

Crestwood 5, Holy Redeemer 0

Singles: No. 1: Hannah Ziegler (C) def. Alanna Gilchrist, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Camerone Carlos (C) def. Cassie Pointkowski, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3: Ella Richards (C) def. Madison Wylie, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: No. 1: Madison Van Gorden-Samantha Olszyk (C) def. Kim Dihn-Caroline Phillips, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2: Julia Glowacki-Olivia Jardine (C) def. Allison Van Pelt-Amanda Zemetro.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 3, Selinsgrove 0

Lake-Lehman`1`1`0`1`–3

Selinsgrove`0`0`0`0`–0

Scroing: First Quarter: 1. LL, T. Ciaccia (Rachel Galasso), 10:23. Second Quarter: 2. LL, Lauren Domzolski (Sophia Lenza), :42. Fourth Quarter: 3. LL, Domzolski (Callie Diefenbacher), 2:39.

Shots: LL 18, Sel 14. Saves: LL (Faye Post) 11, Sel (Bella Auman) 8. Corners: LL 6, Sel 5.