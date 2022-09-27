🔊 Listen to this

EXETER – Cael Ropietski finished a round that nobody could match Monday with an unmatched birdie.

Lake-Lehman’s Ropietski rolled in a delicate, downhill, 10-footer birdie putt on the tricky 17th green at Fox Hill Country Club to finish as Class 2A boys medalist at the Wyoming Valley Conference Predistrict Golf Tournament.

The birdie was the third in the last four holes and fifth of the day, putting Ropietski at 4-under-par, 67 in the tournament to determine which WVC golfers get to play in the Oct. 3 District 2 Individual Golf Championships at Elkview Country Club.

“Right now, everything’s mainly consistent,” Ropietski said of his game.

All Ropietski needed Monday was a top-10 finish, combined with a score of 93 or better, to advance, but he said there were no adjustments to his normal tournament approach. He said, however, that it was no time to play cautious to protect any particular score range.

“I just played my normal game,” he said.

The whole Lake-Lehman team played its normal game.

The unbeaten WVC Division 2 champions had the best two Class 2A scores, another player tied for third and a fourth in the top six.

“As a team, putting up four of the top six and the top three, that means a lot,” Ropietski said. “We’ll take that momentum with us.”

Michael Lugiano had the day’s only other under-par round with a 70, helped by three birdies in the first eight holes and five in the first 15.

Eli Ropietski tied Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner for third with 73s.

Hanover Area’s Nick Schiel shot 78, followed by Lake-Lehman’s Charlie Weidner with 80.

Crestwood’s Derek Johnson, Holy Redeemer’s Arden Brunn and Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown were the other medalists as qualifiers were determined in Class 3A and 2A, for both boys and girls district tournaments.

Johnson led unbeaten WVC Division 1 champion Crestwood in a similar performance to Lake-Lehman’s.

Crestwood would not have had as low a team score as Lake-Lehman, but the Comets had the top four finishers in Class 3A.

Johnson was followed by teammates Owen Blazick and Tommy Biscotti with 79s. Ray Joseph shot 80.

Berwick’s Sean Murphy was fifth with an 81.

“I was pretty impressed,” Crestwood coach Mark Jarolen said. “I knew our 1-2-3 guys were very strong and would finish pretty high, but Ray Joseph with an 80 finishing fourth was very good. I was very impressed with his score.”

Girls did not have to worry about a place finish, but each had to shoot 100 or better.

Brunn had the day’s best girls score with an 85, including 5-over, 41 on the back nine where she birdied 16 and had three pars.

Brown needed a playoff to break a tie for medalist with Hazleton Area’s Ella Oswald after both shot 90. Brown won the playoff with a bogey on 1.

Hazleton Area has the most players headed to Elkview.

In addition to Oswald in the girls field, the Cougars also advanced all six of their players in Class 3A boys.

Connor Matteo was sixth with an 82.

Jake Babinchak, Gabe Fatula, Mason Mazurkiewicz and Koen Gaydos shot between 86 and 88.

There were 20 spots available for the WVC in Class 3A boys. After 19 players shot 88 or better, there was an eight-way tie for the final berth.

Hazleton Area’s Christian Smith settled that playoff in one hole with a birdie.

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE GOLF PREDISTRICTS

(at Fox Hill Country Club, par 71)

DISTRICT 2 QUALIFIERS

Class 3A Boys

Derek Johnson, Crestwood`78

Tommy Biscotti, Crestwood`79

Owen Blazick, Crestwood`79

Ray Joseph, Crestwood`80

Sean Murphy, Berwick`81

Connor Matteo, Hazleton Area`82

Rhys Bonvie, Dallas`83

Ethan Dipippa, Berwick`83

Brady Kugler, Dallas`84

Jack Mulhern, Wyoming Area`85

Jake Babinchak, Hazleton Area`86

Gabe Fatula, Hazleton Area`87

Mason Mazurkiewicz, Hazleton Area`87

Matt Mesaris, Pittston Area`87

Aidan Montross, Tunkhannock`87

Blaze Croop, Berwick`88

Koen Gaydos, Hazleton Area`88

Mike Hamel, Wilkes-Barre Area`88

Dane Schutter, Wyoming Area`88

Christian Smith, Hazleton Area`89

Class 2A Boys

Cael Ropietski, Lake-Lehman`67

Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman`70

Eli Ropietski, Lake-Lehman`73

Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary`73

Nick Schiel, Hanover Area`78

Charlie Weidner, Lake-Lehman`80

Nick Coates, Holy Redeemer`81

Kade Lutz, MMI Prep`83

Alex Martin, Holy Redeemer`83

Connor Albert, Holy Reeemer`84

Class 3A Girls

Hallie Brown, Tunkhannock`90

Ella Oswald, Hazleton Area`90

Kylie Zaleski, Tunkhannock`96

Sienna Smith, Crestwood`99

Class 2A Girls

Arden Brunn, Holy Redeemer`85

Abbey Beyer, Lake-Lehman`93

Julia Lewis, Wyoming Seminary`98

Irelyn Karnes, Holy Redeemer`99