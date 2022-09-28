🔊 Listen to this

Berwick picked up its second statement win in girls volleyball in the past week after defeating Holy Redeemer 3-1 on Tuesday in a matchup of Wyoming Valley Conference leaders.

The Bulldogs defeated the Royals 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17 after knocking off Delaware Valley on Friday.

Morgan Nevel (6 aces, 12 service points, 4 kills, 34 assists, 7 digs), Sarah Steeber (6 aces, 17 service points, 7 kills, 10 digs), Kaylee Hacker (4 aces, 5 service points, 6 kills) and Cece Isenberg (19 kills) led the effort for Berwick, which improved to 10-0.

Redeemer was paced by Kaylee Gryboski (20 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs), Olivia Bilbow (5 kills, 9 assists, 10 service points) and Bella Boylan (3 kills, 1 block, 1 assist).

Dallas 3, MMI Prep 0

Abby Salitis recorded 13 kills to help the Mountaineers earn a 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 sweep.

Salitis added four assists, nine digs, six service points and four aces. Claire Lehman had five kills, three blocks and one dig while Hannah Dillon finished with five kills, four digs, three service points and seven aces in the win.

Hazleton Area 3, Tunkhannock 1

The Cougars came away with a 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23 victory.

Leading the Tigers were Emma Holdredge (2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks), Lorelai Paxton (4 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace), Julianna Roote (8 kills, 15 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces, 1 block), Emma Elias (27 digs, 4 aces), Aliyah Staff (2 kills, 17 digs, 16 assists, 2 aces), Piper Lukasavage (6 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks) and Olivia Yuhas (2 kills, 12 digs).

FIELD HOCKEY

Tunkhannock 5, Hanover Area 0

Bri Hubert set up the opening goal and scored one herself in the Tigers’ win.

Kaitlyn Faux, Maria Canella, Alyssa Mikula and Sable Stephens also added goals. Norah Rickaby picked up the shutout in net.

Abington Heights 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Caroline Pease finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Comets.

Abington Heights finished with an 18-0 edge in shots.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 1, Tunkhannock 0

Michael Bufalino scored the game’s lone goal off an assist by keeper Brandon Banks to edge the Tigers.

Banks made four saves for the shutout.

Hazleton Area 2, Crestwood 0

Grant Russo got the game-winner in the second half and Angelo Paniaqua added an insurance goal for the Cougars.

Gus Canizares made eight saves for the shutout. Gavin Huey and Vince Ciavarella each had an assist.

Cole Kranson finished with nine saves for the Comets.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Halle Kranson recorded a hat trick for the Warriors and set up a fourth goal to power the win.

Hannah Fairchild also scored for Wyoming Area while Olivia Allen was in net for the shutout.

Tunkhannock 2, Hanover Area 1

The Tigers broke a scoreless tie early in the second half and then answered a tying goal with Cassidy Gilroy getting the game-winner with 26:03 left in regulation.

Anna Williams also scored for Tunkhannock. Brooke Myzick had the goal for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Tunkhannock 0

The Blue Knights completed a 14-0 regular season with a sweep of the Tigers.

Recording wins were Ilana Rosenthal, Victoria Martinez, Anastasia Martinez and the doubles teams of Lisa Martens/Jophie Li and Maya Rosenthal/Ama Reitsma.

Crestwood 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Comets earned the sweep, dropping just three games across four contested matches.

Hannah Ziegler and Cameron Carlos won at singles while the doubles teams of Madison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk and Julia Glowacki/Olivia Jardine also prevailed.

COLLEGES

GOLF

King’s 319, Misericordia 341

Tyler Faux and JP Gilroy shared medalist honors for the Monarchs, who took the top three spots to beat the Cougars at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Faux and Gilroy each shot a 77 and were followed by teammate Michael Conflitti.

Misericordia was led by Brett Herman, who finished fourth with an 80.

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravian 1, King’s 0

The Monarchs had their four-game winning streak snapped when the host Greyhounds scored in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Ellie Glatz finished with four saves in net.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 6, Cortland 3

Brianna Pizzano, Emily Brecker, Lydia Barbour and Hailey Loughlin all won at both singles and doubles for the Cougars, who improved to 2-0.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Arcadia 3, Wilkes 2

The Colonels won a marathon first set but couldn’t close out host Arcadia, which rallied for a 32-34, 25-12, 25-15, 24-26 15-8 victory.

Nicole Fitzpatrick had a career-high 22 kills for Wilkes.

Scranton 3, Misericordia 0

The Cougars had their eight-match win streak snapped with a 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 loss.

Fiona Pyfer had nine kills for Misericordia. Meghan Peters finished with eight.

MEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 2, Immaculata 0

Max Gariani and Patrick Sipera both scored to help the Cougars win on the raod.

Andrew Daubenspeck made two saves for the shutout.