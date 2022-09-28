🔊 Listen to this

After three frantic months of climbing back into contention, the RailRiders’ tank finally hit empty on Tuesday night.

On the penultimate night of the regular season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre came up just short in the quest for the IL East title and a trip to the posteason, falling 8-1 to Buffalo at PNC Field.

Even had the RailRiders won, they still would have been eliminated from the division title race as Durham wrapped up the championship with a 10-1 victory at Charlotte.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (82-67) came into the night two games back of the Bulls, needing to beat Buffalo on Tuesday and Wednesday to go with a pair of losses by the first-place Bulls to tie things up and stay alive.

Even coming this close to a division crown was an impressive feat for the RailRiders, who struggled mightily in the opening two-plus months of the season. But they started to turn things around in June before turning in the best record in July out of any minor league team in the country.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre even managed to briefly take a half-game lead atop the division in September before Durham retook the lead and held onto it over the final two weeks.

Tuesday’s game saw the Bisons jump out to a 4-0 lead after a big third inning and then put the game away with four more runs in the sixth.

The RailRiders’ lone run came in the bottom of the fourth on a Ronald Guzman sacrifice fly. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre managed just five hits for the game with Anthony Volpe going 2-for-4 with a triple.

Estevan Florial and Derek Dietrich — just reinstated after a lengthy suspension — bouth doubled.

Starter Anthony Banda took the loss, going 2.1 innings and allowing three runs on two hits and a walk.

The RailRiders will wrap up their season on Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. game against Buffalo in Moosic.