Tunkhannock changed classifications in girls golf this season but wound up with the same result – a district runner-up finish.

Hallie Brown shot a 7-over-par 80 Wednesday at Elmhurst Country Club to lead the way for the Tigers, who finished second of four teams in District 2 Class 3A.

North Pocono, playing on its home course and getting a 76 from Gwen Powell, outscored Tunkhannock, 277-301.

Abington Heights shot 310 and Hazleton Area 323.

Brown’s score was the third best out of 35 players on eight teams competing at the district team event.

Teams were allowed up to five players and formed a team score from the low three scores.

Megan Rickaby shot a 110 and Kylie Zaleski 113 to complete Tunkhannock’s score.

Ella Oswald shot 98, Gia Rainey 103 and Kielie Schooch 122 for Hazleton Area.

Tunkhannock was second to Elk Lake in Class 2A last season.

Scranton Prep, which won the previous two Class 3A titles before dropping in classification, ended Elk Lake’s four-year run as champion, 244-310.

Holy Cross was third with 371 and Old Forge fourth with 441.

Lake-Lehman 135, MMI Prep 197

Cael Ropietski turned in one of the best rounds of the WVC season, shooting a 4-under 31 for the Black Knights at Valley Country Club.

Lehman had three players finish under par with Michael Lugiano and Eli Ropietski both carding a 33. Chuck Weidner rounded out the scoring with a 38.

Kade Lutz (38) and Lex Lispi (39) led the Preppers.

Holy Redeemer 153, MMI Prep 220

John Tondora earned medalist honors at Valley Country Club, shooting a 36 in the Royals’ win. Jake Koons shot a 37 shile Nate Coates and Ethan Gribble both finished with a 40.

Josh Witner and Joe Mayernik led a Preppers lineup composed of all sophomores and freshmen.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Seminary 2

Owen Stretanski scored with 1:48 left in regulation to help Wyoming Seminary forge a tie with Lake-Lehman in a matchup of WVC Division 2 contenders.

Owen Rowland set up the tying goal and opened the scoring on a first-half penalty kick.

But the Black Knights rallied in the second half as Cole Kaiser tied it up and Ben Wnuk gave Lehman a 2-1 lead with 13:31 remaining. Evan Kaiser had an assist on both goals.

Marc Jackett finished with 15 saves in net for the Blue Knights.

Hazleton Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Gavin Huey figured in on all three goals for the Cougars, scoring twice while assisting on another. Huey scored the game-winner in the second half off an assist from Vince Ciavarella.

Grant Russo also scored for Hazleton Area while Gus Canizares had nine saves in net.

Joaquin Prado and John Barker both scored in the second half for the Wolfpack.

Dallas 1, Tunkhannock 0

Michael Bufalino broke a scoreless tie in the 74th minute to lift the Mountaineers to the victory.

Brandon Banks finished with four saves for the shutout. Tigers counterpart Max Shelhamer had five saves.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Wyoming Area 0

In a game played Tuesday, the Wolfpack got goals from four different players and Joe Egidio made three sasves in the shutout.

Joaquin Prada, Evan Corcoran, John Barker and Robbie Miller scored in the win. Josh Flores had two assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Elk Lake 3, Hanover Area 1

Brooke Myzick scored midway through the second half for the Hawkeyes to tie the game, but Elk Lake answered a minute later as Megan Johns picked up her second goal of the game for the win.

Madisyn Casselbury also scored in the win. McKenzie Bannon had an assist for the Hawks.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 1

Grace Gudich broke a 1-1 tie at the 5:24 mark of the third quarter to help lift the Cougars past the Spartans.

Gabriella Bredbenner and Emily Ledger also scored for Hazleton Area. Gretchen Darr made three saves in net.

Laila Zdancewicz had the goal for Valley West with Georgia Tsioles picking up the assist.

Lake-Lehman 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Lauren Domzolski finished with a goal and two assists as six different players scored for the Black Knights in the win.

Rachel Galasso, Sophia Lenza, Sage Morgan, Therese Ciaccia and Callie Dieffenbacher all had goals for Lehman, which led 5-0 at halftime.

Olivia Cook scored for the Wolfpack.

Pittston Area 2, Holy Redeemer 0

In a game played Tuesday, Catherine Zaladonis scored both goals to lift the Patriots.

The game-winner came in the second quarter with the insurance goal coming in the fourth off an assist from Morgan Hilbert.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Redeemer, Sem shine

Emily Lehman and Lexie Marcinkowski both crossed the finish line in 22:09 for Holy Redeemer to lead the field as the Royals and Wyoming Seminary each picked up three wins apiece in a cluster meet at Hanover Area.

Annabel Dobash took third in 22:23 to pace the Blue Knights.

Hanover Area and Berwick earned two wins apiece.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Royals top cluster meet

Led by second-place finisher Aiden McDonald (17:38), Holy Redeemer came away with three wins in a cluster meet at Hanover Area.

Wyoming Seminary’s Jack Novelli picked up another first-place finish, this time in 16:39. Northwest’s Michael Fritz was in third place at 17:54.

Berwick and Northwest both had two wins at the meet.

GIRLS TENNIS

MMI Prep 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

The Preppers won all three contested matches as Kendall Orozco and Ava Genetti prevailed in singles play and the team of Katie Sissick/Brenna Eckhart won at No. 1 doubles.

Wyoming Area 3, Hazleton Area 2

In a match held Tuesday, Ella Rau and Morgan Slusser pulled out a tight win in the second set to win at No. 1 doubles as the Warriors edged the Cougars.

The Warriors also got wins from Jillian Graham and Emma Kratz in doubles and Ava Vacula at third singles.

Jasmine Van Camp and Nanci Major won for Hazleton Area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Warriors earned a 25-9, 25-12, 25-21 sweep as Taylor Gashi finished with seven kills, five aces, nine digs and a block.

Janessa Haros (1 ace, 2 digs) and Kyla Harry (1 ace, 1 dig, 1 block) had six kills apiece. Katie Rowlands had 14 assists.

Amanda Maclunny (4 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Hannah Salwoski (6 assists, 1 block) and Megan Saldana (3 assists, 3 service points) topped the Hawkeyes.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 1, Scranton 0

Scoreless late in the second half, Kate Field broke the tie in the 88th minute to keep the Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the country, undefeated.

Madi Welliver finished with five saves for the shutout.

Marywood 3, Wilkes 1

Riley McGee gave the Colonels the early lead on the road with a goal in the second minute before the Pacers rallied.

Lauren Sweeney finished with seven saves in net.

FIELD HOCKEY

Ramapo 2, Wilkes 0

Carly Eidle finished with 18 saves in net for the Colonels, who were were outshot 31-0 in a non-conference loss.