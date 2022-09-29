🔊 Listen to this

Tristan Iman scored two goals and keeper Elijah Noe made 20 saves as Hanover Area upset Holy Redeemer 3-1 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer, handing the Royals their first loss of the season.

Sam Matthews scored early in the first half for Hanover Area. Iman’s first goal off an assist by Brett Martinez made it 2-0 at halftime. Iman scored unassisted just past the midway point of the second half.

Mark Atherton scored Redeemer’s only goal off an assist from Jake Ohrin.

Hazleton Area 7, Wyoming Valley West 2

The Cougars scored six second-half goals to pull away from Wyoming Valley West

Grant Russo led Hazleton Area with a hat trick. Vince Ciavarella had two goals while Angelo Paniagua and Gavin Huey also scored. Huey added two assists and Paniagua had one. Ethan Moeslein and Ethan Gregory also had assists.

Chris Tecoti and Aiden Fetterman scored for the Spartans.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 3, Crestwood 2

Jocelyn Williams and Ava Vacula won in singles matches for Wyoming Area. Ella Rau and Morgan Slusser posted a win at No. 1 doubles, battling back from a loss in the first set.

Hannah Ziegler won in singles and the team of Julia Glowacki and Olivia Jardine won in doubles for Crestwood.

Holy Redeemer 4, MMI Prep 1

Khushi Syed and Alanna Gilchrist won in straight sets for the Royals in singles competition.

At No. 1 doubles, Redeemer’s Kim Dihn and Caroline Phillips needed three sets and a tiebreaker to prevail. MMI Prep’s Katie Sissick and Diane Arias won the other doubles match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Mountain View 0

The Royals swept Mountain View 25-12, 25-15, 25-6 in a non-conference match.

Leading Redeemer were Kaylee Gryboski (16 kills, 1 block), Anne Carter (3 kills, 9 points, 1 assist), Olivia Bilbow (26 points, 4 kills, 17 assists, 3 digs) and Lucie Racicky (2 kills).

Delaware Valley 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Delaware Valley won in straight sets 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.

Hailey Corey (10 assists, 1 block), Ella Wilson (6 kills), Julie Conte (2 kills, 4 blocks) and Brynn Giordano (13 digs) led Lake-Lehman.

Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 0

Berwick won by scores of 25-14, 25-11, 25-18.

Pacing Berwick were Sarah Steeber (5 aces, 11 service points, 8 kills), Claire Riera-Gomez (4 aces, 8 service points, 6 kills), Morgan Nevel (30 assists), Cece Isenberg (10 kills) and Camille Pinterich (10 service points, 8 digs).

Dallas 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Dallas rolled past Wilkes-Barre Area 25-3, 25-7, 25-14.

Abby Salitis (3 kills, 5 digs, 10 service points, 12 aces), Lauren Oschal (5 kills, 1 block, 18 assists, 9 digs, 2 service points, 4 aces) and Claire Lehane (7 kills, 4 blocks) led Dallas.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wallenpaupack 2 Hanover Area 0

Jillian Tait scored two unassisted goals as the Buckhorns defeated Hanover Area.

Hanover Area’s Taylor Martin made 10 saves.

COLLEGES

MEN’S GOLF

King’s splits tri-match

King’s fired a 329 to defeat Clarks Summit (402), but was edged by Scranton (324).

On the par-70 course, King’s Tyler Faux carded a team-low round of 78 to finish second overall. JP Gilroy had an 82 followed by Tyler Blanchard (84) and Joseph Petrillo (85).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Cedar Crest 3, Wilkes 0

Cedar Crest swept Wilkes 25-11, 25-17, 25-17.

Nicole Fitzpatrick led Wilkes with seven kills and Hope Ousey followed with six.

