Berwick (2-3) at Wyo. Valley West (0-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Mike Bennett (2-3), 1st year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-25), 4th year

Last Meeting: Berwick 21-14 in 2021

First Meeting: Valley West 31-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Berwick 28-17

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs gave up two fourth-quarter TDs in falling 35-21 to Wilkes-Barre Area. While the offense moved the ball through the air, it finished with a season-low 41 yards rushing. The usually stout defense surrendered a season-high 390 yards. After the Spartans, the final four regular-season opponents are a combined 19-1. Things could go south in a hurry.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans lost their 11th consecutive game, losing to undefeated Dallas 45-14. Offensive consistency was once again a problem and it didn’t help that their best threat, RB Isaiah Cobb, was injured in the third quarter and didn’t return. The defense has surrendered an average of 47 points and 330.5 rushing yards the last two games.

Bottom Line: Berwick gets the win, but it could be its last based on a brutal schedule.

Crestwood (4-1) at Wilkes-Barre Area (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (22-15), 4th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (88-90), 17th year

Last Meeting: WBA 28-27 OT in 2021

First Meeting: WBA 28-27 OT in 2021

All-Time Series: WBA 1-0

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets’ running attack has been running full throttle in a three-game winning streak, averaging 402.7 yards per game during that span with senior RB Noah Schultz and freshman QB Jaden Shedlock leading the way. However, WBA has been very good vs. the run. Crestwood has attempted only eight passes in those three games, but has completed them all so that’s something to keep in mind.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack rallied with two fourth-quarter TDs to defeat Berwick 35-21. RB Mekhi Nelson rushed for four touchdowns and 180 yards, with the latter not even a season high. WR Naquan Johnson caught his third TD pass from QB Jake Lowe. Like Crestwood’s Shedlock, Lowe is a freshman so this is probably the first time two ninth-grade quarterbacks faced each other in a long, long time.

Bottom Line: This one could go either way.

Dallas (5-0) at Hazleton Area (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (58-28), 8th year; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (17-7), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 28-21 OT in 2021

First Meeting: Dallas 23-15 in 2000

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 6-4

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers rolled Wyoming Valley West 45-14 as RB Parker Bolesta went over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season and ran his WVC-leading touchdown total to 14. FB Dylan Geskey also has a strong game and has proven to be more than a lead blocker. Veteran K Jace Chopyak gives Dallas a huge advantage in the kicking department. The defense has the task of facing its most versatile opponent this season.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars routed West Scranton 42-7. RB Matt Buchman ran for a season-high 203 yards and three TDs. QB Tyler Wolfe upped his touchdown pass total to a WVC-leading 15. WRs Connor Shamany and Matt Cusatis will be the toughest duo Dallas has faced thus far. There are also unsung role players sprinkled in. The kicking game, particularly point-after tries, has been somewhat shaky.

Bottom Line: This is the game of the year so far.

Holy Redeemer (2-3) at Hanover Area (1-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (5-24), 4th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (1-4), 1st year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 46-38 in 2021

First Meeting: Hanover Area 48-0 in 2007

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 10-2

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals hung with a very solid Milton team for a half before Milton scored three times in the third quarter despite having the ball about a minute in a 42-13 loss. WR Zach Perta had a huge game with seven catches for 175 yards and two TDs. He’ll be the fastest guy on the field. The Royals can move the ball through the air, but the running game has tapered off the last two games.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes were overwhelmed for a second consecutive week, falling 56-14 to Wyoming Area. They were down 56-0 before crossing the goal line. QB Christian Torres threw for a career-high 267 yards, but the running game has disappeared. Hanover Area has minus-3 yards rushing in its last four games. Opponents that can throw the ball have found success against the defense.

Bottom Line: Redeemer gets its first three-win season since 2014.

Pittston Area (2-3) at Nanticoke Area (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (19-35), 6th year; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (49-77), 13th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 21-0 in 2021

First Meeting: Pittston Area 26-0 in 1967

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 17-10

Scouting Pittston Area: Like in two previous losses, Pittston Area hung with Valley View for a half before things slid away in a 40-12 loss. The offense mustered just 176 yards, its worst output since the season opener vs. Hazleton Area. The defense also had its worst game since the opener, allowing a season-high 222 yards on the ground. Plus, 11 penalties for 132 yards didn’t help matters.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans posted their second shutout of the season in a 32-0 victory over Lake-Lehman. The last time Nanticoke Area had two shutouts in a season was 2012. Granted Lehman has really struggled offensively, but holding any opponent to 76 total yards is impressive. Mykal Julian rushed for a career-high 141 yards as the offense gained 355 on the ground. The offense has rushed 213 times vs. 23 passes.

Bottom Line: Looks like an intriguing matchup.

Tunkhannock (1-4) at Lake-Lehman (1-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (16-29), 5th year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (83-55) 13th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 42-13 in 2020

First Meeting: Lehman 8-6 in 1982

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 9-8

Scouting Tunkhannock: Tunkhannock ran into a very good Honesdale defense in a 34-0 loss. The Tigers have now lost three in a row. The running game that perked up a few weeks back now has 53 yards on 22 carries in the last two games. There have been nine turnovers in the three-game slide. The defense is giving up way too many yards in the air, which probably won’t happen vs. Lehman.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights saw their 14-game winning streak vs. Nanticoke Area snapped in a 32-0 loss. The shutout marked the first time in 52 games they failed to score. The team has produced a WVC-low six touchdowns all season, with three of them coming in a win over Holy Redeemer. Turnovers aren’t helping matters. Lehman has turned over the ball 16 times while having just four takeaways.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock’s offense will be the difference.

Williamsport (1-4) at Central Mountain (0-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (22-34), 6th year; Central Mountain’s Shannon Manning (58-52) 10th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 21-14 OT in 2021

First Meeting: Williamsport 47-20 in 2002

All-Time Series: Williamsport 13-6

Scouting Williamsport: Central Mountain will be the first of two consecutive games against currently winless opponents. The Millionaires certainly welcomed that after a stretch that featured Dallas, Berwick and Crestwood. The playmakers simply aren’t getting the ball on a steady basis. Case in point – speedy WR Jamaire Harden has four catches. He had 15 at this point last season.

Scouting Central Mountain: After starting the 2021 campaign 5-1, Central Mountain has now lost 10 of its last 11 games. The Wildcats have scored seven or fewer points three times this season while surrendering 32.2 points per game. Individual offensive stats are rather pedestrian. However, the lineup has plenty of underclassmen.

Bottom Line: Williamsport should be able to snap its three-game losing streak.

Wyoming Area (3-2) at Scranton (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (92-57) 14th year; Scranton’s Steve Shumbres (18-25), 5th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 6-0 in 1991

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 6-0 in 1991

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 1-0

Scouting Wyoming Area: Not much to say about the 56-14 victory over Hanover Area. The Warriors steered the game from the onset and led 42-0 at halftime. The running game produced 478 yards, topping 400 for the second time this season. RBs Aaron Crossley and Mike Crane each reach 100 yards on the ground as 12 Warriors ran with the ball.

Scouting Scranton: After close shaves vs. Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West to start the season, the Knights have dominated their last three opponents. Dual-threat QB Billy Maloney is halfway to a 1,000 yards rushing and his passing numbers are acceptable. He also leads the team with four interceptions. DL Javon Jones has spent plenty of time in opposing backfields.

Bottom Line: Scranton is on a roll right now.