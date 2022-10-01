🔊 Listen to this

OXFORD, Miss. — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and No. 14 Mississippi held off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 on Saturday.

Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Jonathan Cruz’s go-ahead, 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter put Ole Miss up 22-19 and set the stage for the tense, frantic finish. The Rebels’ defense first forced the Wildcats to turn over the ball over on downs early in the fourth before creating the turnovers to seal the win.

Levis led Kentucky (4-0, 1-1) to the Ole Miss 18 before fumbling while diving for additional yardage. The Wildcats created a final opportunity on Levis 51-yard pass to Barion Brown to the 7. After a touchdown-nullifying illegal motion penalty, Levis fumbled on the next play on a sack by Ivey with 58 seconds remaining.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 27, IOWA 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s win over Iowa.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.

Four of Michigan’s first five drives ended in points. Ronnie Bell had a 16-yard touchdown run on the opening possession. Jake Moody’s two second-quarter field goals gave the Wolverines a 13-0 halftime lead, then McCarthy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards on Michigan’s opening possession of the third quarter.

Corum’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left in the game closed the scoring for the Wolverines. It was the sixth 100-yard rushing game of Corum’s career.

NO. 12 UTAH 42, OREGON STATE 16

SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead Utah past Oregon State.

The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season.

Third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw for 177 yards and two interceptions to lead the Beavers. Gulbranson played the final three quarters after starter Chance Nolan left with a neck strain.

Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) suffered its second straight loss despite rolling up 417 yards and 21 first downs.

TCU 55, NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 24

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a rout of Oklahoma. It’s the second consecutive loss for new Sooners coach Brent Venables.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting. And in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off after being immobilized on a stretcher.

When Lincoln Riley shocked the Sooners by leaving for Southern California, they hired their former defensive coordinator after Venables won two national titles in that role at Clemson.

His defense was no match for Duggan and company as Oklahoma lost consecutive regular-season games for just the second time since 1999. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) opened conference with a home loss to Kansas State. It’s the most points Oklahoma has allowed since a 63-28 loss to LSU in the 2019 national semifinals.

The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards, topped by Taye Barber’s 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.

PURDUE 20, NO. 21 MINNESOTA 10

MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers’ defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent — this time Minnesota.

Cam Allen had two of Purdue’s three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

With star Mohamed Ibrahim held out after what appeared to be a minor ankle injury in Minnesota’s previous game, the Gophers (4-1, 1-1) were stifled on the ground for just 47 yards on 26 attempts. After so many shootouts between these teams over the years, the defenses ruled the day and the Boilermakers got the better of it to stop a four-game losing streak to Minnesota.

The Boilermakers had three turnovers and three three-and-outs over seven straight scoreless possessions, until O’Connell found a rhythm on a 70-yard march midway through the fourth quarter that set up Mitchell Fineran’s second field goal of the game for a 13-10 lead with 4:57 left.

NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 37, TEXAS TECH 28

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to give Kansas tate the edge over Texas Tech.

Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), while Deuce Vaughn had 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games.

Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1). Smith also rushed for a touchdown.

Martinez raced 57 yards on the first play of the game, then capped it with an 18-yard touchdown on the second play, giving K-State a quick 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats also got three field goals from Chris Tennant after drives stalled.

NORTH CAROLINA 41, VIRGINA TECH 10

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to continue his strong start to the season and North Carolina opened up Atlantic Coast Conference play with a victory over Virginia Tech.

Maye, a redshirt freshman, was able to consistently throw downfield, with 13 of his 26 completions going for at least 15 yards. He finished with 363 yards, going 26 of 36.

Josh Downs led UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) with eight catches and 120 yards, and tight end Bryson Nesbit added 98 receiving yards on four receptions.

Grant Wells completed 16 of 26 passes for 139 yards and ran for a touchdown, but the Hokies (2-3, 1-1) struggled overall against a Tar Heel defense that turned in its best performance of the season.

Linebacker Cedric Gray picked off Wells in the second quarter, which set up a 16-yard touchdown pass by Maye to Antoine Green one play later to give UNC a 21-3 lead, and the Hokies never never got closer than 11 points.

The Tar Heels gave up nearly 500 yards per game in their first four contests, but UNC limited the number of big gainers by Virginia Tech. Wells never got in an extended rhythm, as the Hokies finished with only 273 yards.

KANSAS 14, IOWA STATE 11

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds to play as Kansas held off Iowa State to remain undefeated.

At 5-0 overall, this is the Jayhawks’ best start to the season since 2009 and just the second time in the last 14 years they’re 2-0 to begin Big 12 Conference play.

Jalon Daniels and Daniel Hishaw both scored rushing touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who were shut out in the second half, but did just enough to hang on for the victory.

Daniels threw for 93 yards while Iowa State’s Hunter Dekkers had 278 passing yards but threw a costly interception in the second quarter.

Dekkers’ interception in the second quarter ended up turning into a touchdown for the Jayhawks, a 2-yard run by Daniels for a 14-0 lead.

ILLINOIS 34, WISCONSON 10

MADISON, Wis. — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium.

Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game’s final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin’s coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing for a Rose Bowl appearance. Wisconsin won at least a share of the Big Ten title each of his last three seasons.

He was fired at Arkansas in 2017 after going 29-34 and took over Illinois’ program in December 2020. The Badgers won 24-0 at Illinois last season, but this was the first time Bielema had faced Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

Bielema was the first coach to take an opposing Big Ten team to a school he coached to a Big Ten title since John Pont coached Northwestern in a 1973 game at Indiana. Pont had led Indiana to a share of the 1967 Big Ten crown.

Bielema received a smattering of boos when his name was announced in the pregame introductions, though the stands were less than 20% full at that point about half an hour before the 11 a.m. local time kickoff.

A much larger crowd showed significantly more displeasure as the Badgers got dismantled for a second straight week. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2) was coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State.

Illinois took a 14-10 halftime lead by scoring a pair of touchdowns after intercepting Graham Mertz passes in Wisconsin territory. The Illini broke the game open by outscoring Wisconsin 17-0 in the third quarter, including a 49-yard touchdown run by Brown.

MEMPHIS 24, TEMPLE 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Memphis came alive late, scoring all of its points in the final 17 minutes to beat Temple.

Memphis has won four straight after a season-opening loss at Mississippi State.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 American) staged a goal-line stand midway through the first quarter, forcing Temple quarterback E.J. Warner to throw incomplete three straight times from the Memphis 4. The Tigers failed to convert on fourth down twice in the first half and Thomas was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Temple 12 in the third quarter.

Camden Price connected on a 47-yard field goal just before intermission to give Temple (2-3, 0-1) a 3-0 lead with just under four minutes to play in the first half.

Thomas’ 2-yard run with 1:36 left in the third quarter gave Memphis the lead and he capped the scoring with another 2-yard run with 4:15 left.

Seth Henigan was 24 of 45 for 195 yards passing, hitting Caden Prieskorn with a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and carried 19 times for 60 yards to lead Memphis.

Warner was 18 of 37 for 245 passing yards but was intercepted three times.