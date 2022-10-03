🔊 Listen to this

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox holds the trophy as he celebrates his win following day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 at St Andrews golf course in Scotland on Sunday.

Charley Hull, of England, poses with the champion’s trophy after winning the LPGA The Ascendant tournament in The Colony, Texas, on Sunday.

JACKSON, Miss. — Whether it was sheer confidence or remarkable resilience, Mackenzie Hughes never doubted he would win the Sanderson Farms Championship. He just never imagined how it would unfold Sunday evening.

Hughes had to make six key putts on the final seven holes — four of them for par — to outlast Sepp Straka on the second playoff hole for his second PGA Tour victory.

“The second one felt a lot harder than the first one, that’s for sure,” Hughes said.

The 31-year-old Canadian renowned for his putter finally made birdie his third time playing the 18th hole at the Country Club of Jackson, pouring in an 8-footer for the win.

But this was as much about pars — the 15-footer on the par-5 14th, the 7-foot putt on the 16th after he couldn’t reach the green from a fairway bunker, and two tough par saves on the 18th hole from 100 feet behind the green in regulation and from a bunker on the first playoff hole.

“I kept telling myself the whole week that I was going to do it. That was the only thing I saw in my mind,” Hughes said. “Those par saves down the stretch, I was just trying to will the ball into the hole.”

The first par save on the 18th gave him a 3-under 69 to force a playoff against Straka, who played two groups ahead of Hughes and shot 67 to post at 17-under 271.

On the second playoff hole, Straka missed from 18 feet on the fringe before Hughes made the winning putt. It was the second time in his last four tournaments that Straka lost in a playoff. The other was against Will Zalatoris at the start of the PGA Tour postseason.

“I played good golf on a tough Sunday,” said Straka, who picked up his first PGA Tour title earlier this year at the Honda Classic. “Giving yourself chances to win out here it key. The more you can do that, the more comfortable you’ll be.”

For Hughes, it had been six years since his lone victory — also in a playoff — at Sea Island.

“I was fighting like hell to stay in it,” Hughes said. “Finishing second, while it’s still great, it kind of stings when you’re that close. I just wasn’t going to accept that today.”

The victory comes one week after the Presidents Cup, and Hughes was disappointed not to be included on the International team at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he lives. He wanted to use that as motivation, and it sure worked out that way.

Garrick Higgo of South Africa had a 68 and finished third.

Straka took the lead by getting up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 14th and the reachable par-4 15th. He had to settle for pars the rest of the day.

Hughes had those scoring holes still to play, and he nearly squandered the chance. On the 14th, he was out of position off the tee, his wedge over a tree back toward the fairway came up short in a bunker, he had to lay up again and escaped with a 15-foot par putt.

On the closing hole, he was well left off the tee and punched under a tree and over the green against the grandstand. After free relief, he used putter from 100 feet away off the green with perfect pace to 3 feet for.

On the first playoff hole at the 18th, Hughes came up short in a bunker with only about 15 feet from the edge of the bunker to the pin. He blasted out to 5 feet and made par.

That sent them back to the 18th for a third time, and Hughes closed him out.

Mark Hubbard, who went into the final round with a one-shot lead, managed only two birdies in his round of 74 and tied for fifth.

The final round featured five players who had at least a share of the lead at some point. That included Emiliano Grillo of Argentina, whose round came undone on the par-5 14th when he took a triple bogey without a penalty shot.

Higgo never was part of the lead, though he lingered the entire day and missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 17th that ultimately kept him out of the playoff.

LPGA Tour

THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA on Sunday by one shot.

Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings.

Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China roared into the mix with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th and then a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-5 17th. That gave Lin a share of the lead, but only until Hull made a 4-foot birdie to stay one shot ahead.

Lin’s birdie putt to force a playoff lost speed and missed just to the left. It was her third runner-up finish this year, and second in the last month. She wiped away tears when it was over.

Lydia Ko also was in the mix and was tied for the lead until missing a couple of birdie chances from inside 10 feet. She shot 65 and finished third, which moved Ko to the top of the Race to CME Globe standings.

Atthaya Thitikul, the 19-year-old from Thailand who needed a win to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, shot 67 and finished alone in fourth. She moved ahead of Nelly Korda to reach No. 2.

European Tour

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Ryan Fox closed with a 4-under for a one-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links on Sunday and paid tribute to cricket great Shane Warne who had been his amateur partner in the event.

Fox made seven birdies against three bogeys on the Old Course at St. Andrews, and it was enough to hold off Callum Shinkwin (67) and Alex Noren (69) to win for the third time on the European tour.

The victory comes one week after the Presidents Cup in which the Kiwi was left off the International team despite being among the top 50 in the world. The victory moves him well inside the top 30 and is likely to send him to the Masters next year.

Fox was runner-up in the pro-am portion of the Dunhill last year while playing with Warne, the Australian cricket spinner who died earlier this year.

Rory McIlroy (66) finished in a tie for fourth, two shots behind, and remains atop the DP World Tour points list. Richard Mansell, who had the 54-hole lead, closed with a 76 and tied for seventh.

Other tours

Celine Borge birdied the final hole for a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Hyo Joon Jang in the inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic on the Epson Tour. Borge moved to No. 5 on the points list and is on the verge of securing an LPGA Tour card for next year with only one tournament remaining. … Riki Kawamoto closed with a 2-under 69 and won the Vantelin Tokai Classic by one shot over Yuto Katsuragawa for his second Japan Golf Tour title in five weeks. … Shih-chang Chan of Taiwai captured his first Asian Tour title when he rallied from three shots behind with five holes to play, closed with a 3-under 69 and beat Rashid Khan of India on the second playoff hole in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters. … Joel Sjöholm closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory in the Hopps Provence Open on the European Challenge Tour. … Minami Katsu rallied from a three-shot deficit by closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Jiyai Shin in the Japan Women’s Open. … Su Ji Kim closed with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the Hana Financial Group Championship, her second straight victory on the Korea LPGA. … Ruan Korb closed with a 9-under 63 and made up a seven-shot deficit on Ockie Strydom to win the Vodacom Origins of Golf on the Sunshine Tour.