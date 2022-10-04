🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON – Jayanna Mendola scored at 17:38 of the first half as Wilkes-Barre Area scored a 1-0 win over Hazleton Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer game on Monday.

Mendola’s goal came on a direct kick.

Angelena Mendola made seven saves in goal for the Wolfpack, while Brianna Kennedy had five for Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Area 13, Tunkhannock 1

Anna Wisnewski scored four goals and Hannah Fairchild scored three as Wyoming Area defeated host Tunkhannock.

Also scoring for the Warriors were Emily Kostik, Halle Kranson, Hannah Stoss, Olivia Allen and Sofia Menta.

Noelle Agular scored for Tunkhannock.

Crestwood 10, Pittston Area 1

Maria Smith scored four goals to lead Crestwood past Pittston Area.

Kennedie Huber and Ella Brady each added two goals for the Comets, while Ella Brady, Keira Dougherty and Jordan Andrews each had one.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Berwick 2

Lola Wojciechowski scored three goals to lead the host Spartans past Berwick.

Veronica Warunek also scored for Valley West. Rachel Whitenight and Kaylie Fraind scored for Berwick.

Mackenzie Bowling made seven saves in goal for Valley West, while Abby Hess had 12 for Berwick.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 1, MMI 0

Fabrice Gatsinzi scored in the first half to lead Pittston Area past visiting MMI.

Jacob Granahan made four saves in goal to record the shutout, while Connor Strecker had 15 for MMI.

Lake-Lehman 9, Nanticoke 0

Evan Kaiser scored three goals and Charlie Sleyo and Ahmad Dabsheh each scored two more as Lake-Lehman shutout Nanticoke.

Also scoring for the Black Knights were Cole Kaiser and Hunter Palka.

Andrew Chapple had one assist in goal for Lehman, while Derek Miller had 11 for Nanticoke.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Seminary 1

Mark Atherton, Cole Whitman and Jake Ohrin all scored goals to lead Redeemer past Wyoming Seminary.

Thomas Iskra scored for Wyoming Seminary.

Tyler Tarnalicki made eight saves in goal for the Royals, whil Marc Jackett had 5 for Seminary.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 6,Hazleton Area 1

Maddie Olshemski scored three goals as Wyoming Seminary defeated host Hazleton Area.

Also scoring for the Blue Knights were Ella Barbucci, Emma Watchilla and Emmy Swartz.

Honesdale 12, Berwick 0

Claire Campen scored three goals to lead Honesdale past Berwick.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, MMI 0

Hazleton won by game scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-11.

Hazleton was led by Lindsey Barron with 15 service points, 8 digs, 14 assists and 6 kills and Abbie Gould with 15 service points.

MMI was led by Emily Borchick (2 kills, 2 digs, 5 service points), Allie Marsciante (5 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 5 service points, 1 ace) and Mia van den Berg (1 kill, 1 assist, 7 service points, 2 aces).

Berwick 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Berwick defeated Lake-Lehman 25-12, 25-17 and 25-19.

The Bulldogs were led by Morgan Nevel (32 assists, 5 kills, 8 digs), Cece Isenberg (19 kills), Sarah Steeber (5 aces, 11 digs) and Camille Pinterich (8 digs).

Holy Redeemer 3, Dallas 0

Holly Redeemer won by game scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19.

Redeemer was led by Kaylee Gryboski (13 kills, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 7 digs, 8 service points, 2 aces), Olivia Bilbow (12 kills, 14 assists, 3 digs, 6 service points), Mia Ahston (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Abby Williams (11 service points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 assist).

Tunkhannock 3, Crestwood 2

Tunkhannock defeated Crestwood by game scores of 25-15, 24-26, 20-25, 25-21 and 16-14.

Lorelai Paxton led the Tigers with 15 digs, 9 kills and two aces.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Hazleton Area 0

Dani Konnick, Sophia DePolo and Hayla Bryant all scored singles victories to lead Dallas past Hazleton Area.

In doubles, Chloe Dudick and Abby Quinnan posted a win at No. 1 doubles while Maddie Kerdesky and Zoe Yonkoski won at No. 2 singles.

LOCAL COLLEGES

MEN’S GOLF

Penn State Wilkes-Barre Golf wins Clark Louis Invitational

Cooper Kelley shot a 4-over 75 to lead Penn State Wilkes-Barre to a victory in the Clark Louis Invitational at the Valley Country Club.

Kelley finsihed second overall in the event.

There were six teams with 36 golfers competing at the event with three of five PSU Wilkes-Barre golfers finishing in the top 10. Along with Kelley, Evan Serafin finished 6th shooting an 83, and Aidan Kelsall finished tied for 10th shooting an 89. Frankie Nocito finished 16th shooting a 94; and Ryan Meyers finished tied for 23rd shooting 100.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, The City College of New York 0

Wilkesovercame a 16-7 deficit in the third set to earn the 3-0 victory over The City College of New York by game scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-23.

Wilkes improves their record to 4-14 on the year, while CCNY falls to 9-3.

Wilkes will return home on Wednesday as the Colonels compete in Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom action when they host Lycoming College at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Hazleton Area 0

Singles: No. 1: Dani Konnick (D) def. Jasmine Van Camp, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2: Sophia DePolo (D) def. Nanci Major, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3: Hayla Bryant (D) def. Katy Harmanosky, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: No. 1: Chloe Dudick-Abby Quinnan (D) def. Dallas Huff-Mia Harmonosky, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2: Maddie Kerdesky-Zoe Yonkoski (D) def. Willow Lyons-Jillian Genetti, 6-1, 6-2.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

Honesdale 12, Berwick 0

Honesdale`4`2`4`2`–12

Berwick`0`0`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Quarter: 1. H, Alyssa Czekai (Clire Campen), 14:36; 2. H, Campen (UA), 13:27; 3. H, Campen (Rozlyn Maciejewski), 11:48; 4. H, Miranda Roegner (Rosalyn Mikulak), 7:57. Second Quarter: 5. H, Maciejewski (UA), 11:46; 6. H, Jillian Hoey (Campen), 5:50. Third Quarter: 7. H, Campen (UA), 9:30; 8. H, Lily Murray (Maciejewski), 5:02; 9. H, Hoey (UA), 3:30; 10. H,Molly Diehl (UA), 7:07. Fourth Quarter: 11. H. Aimee Johannes (Campen), 5:40; 12. H, Mikulak (UA), 4:23.

Shots: H 20, B 0. Saves: H (Jordan Patzuk) 0, B (Haylea Kellmer) 8. Corners: H 11, B 0.

Wyoming Seminary 6, Hazleton Area 1

Wyoming Seminary`1`1`1`3`–6

Hazleton Area`0`1`0`0`–1

Scoring: First Quarter: 1. WS, Maddie Olshemski (Emmy Swartz), 11:00. Second Quarter: 2. WS, Olshemski (UA), 13:12; 3. HA, Abby Smithnosky (Megan Kernis), 5:25. Third Quarter: 4. WS, Ella Barbucci (UA), 2:12. Fourth Quarter: 5. WS, Olshemski (Swartz), 12:06; 6. WS, Emma Watchilla (UA), 4:49; 7. WS, Swartz (UA), 1:02.

Shots: WS 13, HA 10. Saves: WS (Laine Cabell) 8, HA (Gretchen Darr) 6. Corners: WS 2, HA 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 13, Tunkhannock 1

Wyoming Area`6`7`–13

Tunkhannock`1`0`–1

Scoring: First Half: 1. WA, Hannah Fairchild (Halle Kranson), 36:00; 2. WA, Emily Kostik (UA), 31:48l 3. Tunk, Noelle Aguilar (UA), 29:20; 4. WA, Anna WIsnewski (UA), 16:15; 5. WA, Kranson (Ella Shepulski), 8:45; 6. WA, Fairchild (Kranson), 5:54; 7. WA, Hannah Stoss (Kranson), 1:38. Second Half: 8. WA, Kranson (Shepulski), 37:07; 9. WA, Fairchild (Shepulski), 26:52; 10. WA, Wisnewski (Brianna Cheskiewicz), 17:01; 11. WA, Olivia Allen (Shepulski), 11:39; 12. WA, Wisnewski (UA), 7:00; 13. WA, SOfia Menta (Kranson/Allen), 5:42; 14. WA, Wisnewski (Allen), 1:28.

Shots: WA 34, Tunk 3. Saves: WA (Olivia Allen/Abigail Francis) 4, Tunk (Piper Robinson) 18. Corners: WA 8, Tunk 3.

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Hazleton Area 0

Wilkes-Barea Area`1`0`–1

Hazleton Area`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Half: 1. WBA, Jyanna Mendola (Direct Kick), 17:38.

Shots: WBA 6, HA 5. Shots: WBA (Angelena Mendola) 7, HA (Brianna Kennedy) 5. Corners: WBA 2, HA 5.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 1, MMI 0

MMI`0`0`–0

Pittston Area`1`0`–1

Scoring: First Half: 1. PA, Fabrice Gatsinzi (Kyle Rowan).

Shots: MMI 6, PA 22. Saves: MMI (COnnor Strecker) 15, PA (Jacob Granahan) 4. Corners: NA

Wyoming Valley West 4, Berwick 2

Berwick`1`1`–2

Wyoming Valley West`4`0`–4

Scoring: First Half: 1. Ber, Rachel Whitenight (UA), 19:51; 2. WVW, Veronica Warunek (Local Wojciechowski), 20:39; 3. WVW, Wojciechowski (Warunek), 23:51; 4. WVW, Wojciechowski (Lauren Richie), 28:00; 5. WVW, Wojciechowski (UA), 34:54. Second Half: 6. Ber, Kaylie Fraind (UA), 53:11.

Shots: Ber 10, WVW 23. Saves: Ber (Abby Hess) 12, WVW (Mackenzie Bowling) 7. Corners: Ber 4, WVW 5.

Lake-Lehman 9, Nanticoke 0

Lake-Lehman`6`3`–9

Nanticoke`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Half: 1. LL, Ahmad Dabsheh (Evan Kaiser), 3:00; 2. LL, Cole Kaiser (UA), 8:00; 3. LL, Evan Kaiser (Charlie Sleyo), 13:00; 4. LL, Evan Kaiser (Sleyo), 13:00; 5. LL, Charlie SLeyo (Evan Kaiser), 23:00; 6. LL, Sleyo (Andrew Mathes) 39:00. Second Half: 7. LL, Dabsheh (UA), 42:00; 8. Evan Kaiser (Tristan Purdy), 62:00; 9. Hunter Palka (Reilley Kirkutis), 78:00.

Shots: LL 21, Nan 5. Saves: LL (Andrew Chapple) 1, Nan (Derek Miller) 11. Corners: LL 5, Nan 4.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Seminary 1

Holy Redeemer`0`3`–3

Wyoming Seminary`0`1`–1

Scoring: Second Half: 1. HR, Mark Atherton (UA), 31:35; 2. WS, Thomas Iskra (UA), 30:04; 3. HR, Cole Whitman (Jake Ohrin), 28:55; 4. HR, Ohrin (UA), 22:45.

Shots: HR 10, WS 15. Saves: HR (Tyler Tarnalicki) 8, WS (Marc Jackett) 5. Corners: HR 2, WS 4.