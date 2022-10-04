🔊 Listen to this

GREENFIELD TWP. – District 2’s most talented golfers have often destroyed par throughout the regular season.

The postseason, however, can bring out weather conditions that do more to alter scores than any championship pressure might.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner was the only player to break par on a cool and windy Monday when four titlists were determined in the District 2 Individual Golf Championships at Elkview Country Club.

Werner strung together three straight birdies from 11 through 13 on the way to a 2-under-par, 70 to win the Class 2A boys title.

The 2021 state medalist was happy to stay at even par until his opportunity to string birdies together came on the back nine.

“Early in the round, the main thing that I was doing well was keeping the ball in play,” Werner said. “Those starting six or seven holes are really tough to do that.

“I was glad to keep the ball in play and hit some good second shots, too.”

Werner was the only Wyoming Valley Conference champion on a day when the Lackawanna League’s Kevin Wortmann from Wallenpaupack, Gwen Powell from North Pocono and Miranda Karoscik from Scranton Prep won the other gold medals.

After making the turn at even-par, Werner’s five-birdie, three-bogey round picked up steam at the 334-yard 11th hole.

“At that point, I was in a groove there,” Werner said. “I felt pretty good. Everything I was doing felt consistent.”

Werner drove into a green-side bunker and got up and down for birdie by hitting his sand shot to 10 feet. He followed by putting a 6-iron to three feet on the par-3, 12th. A 60-degree wedge approach shot left Werner with another 10-footer, getting him to 3-under and making him the clear leader on a day when defending Class 2A champion Michael Lugiano from Lake-Lehman was the only player out of 95 to finish at par.

“Those putts were just dropping,” said Werner, whose only disappointment in his own play in that stretch came from not putting his bunker shot even closer. “My stroke felt pure and everything seemed to click those few holes.”

A bogey at 16 was the only blemish over the final five holes as Werner protected his lead.

Werner shot his second straight district round of 70 after finishing second to Lugiano last year at Fox Hill Country Club.

“My playing competitors were phenomenal,” Werner said. “They’ve always been phenomenal. It’s been great playing against them and it’s great to be in a field with them.

“Coming into today, I was just focusing on my game because I knew my competitors were going to be good as usual.

“I worked on my game, tried to stay focused on what I was doing and it ended up working out in the end.”