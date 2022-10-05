🔊 Listen to this

MIAMI — William Contreras hit the go-ahead run in the fifth, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title Tuesday night by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1.

Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. After sweeping the Mets over the weekend to take the division lead, Atlanta entered the series needing a win or a Mets loss to clinch the division crown.

The Marlins delayed Atlanta’s celebration Monday with a 4-0 win. And the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday evening in the first game of a doubleheader, leaving Atlanta in control of its fate in front of a large Braves crowd at loanDepot Park.

Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win.

Starter Jake Odorizzi (6-6) pitched five innings, struck out six, allowed two hits, and one home run to Jesús Sánchez in the fourth.

Reliever A.J. Minter escaped Miami’s threat in the eighth. Jon Berti hit a one-out double then advanced to third after stealing his 41st base of the season. Bryan De La Cruz and Avisaíl García walked to load the bases, but Nick Fortes, pinch hitting for Sánchez, popped out to end the inning.

The Braves did not take advantage of many chances at the plate to stretch their lead, but their pitchers held the Marlins to four hits.

Collin McHugh and Raisel Iglesias pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh in relief of Odorizzi.

Ronald Acuña Jr hit a two-out single in the top of the second, scoring Orlando Arcia and giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Sánchez sent Odorizzi’s first pitch over the right field wall to tie the game.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett (3-7) was pulled in the fifth after Contreras hit a two-out infield single, which scored Travis d’Arnaud and allowed Atlanta to retake the lead. Contreras had two hits and an RBI.

Garrett allowed six hits, two runs, walked five and struck out seven.

The Braves, one year after winning their first World Series title since 1995, are playoff bound without All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers in March as a free agent.

Atlanta also has 100 wins for the first time since 2003 (101-61). The Braves finished 88-73 in the regular season last year.

METS 4, NATIONALS 2

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in three runs as New York briefly kept its NL East hopes going by beating Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.

With the Braves’ win, the Mets will now host a best-of-three wild-card playoff series this weekend.

The playoff-bound Mets led the division for 175 days, held a 10 1/2-game lead on June 1 and led by seven games on Aug. 12.

Nimmo hit his 15th homer, a two-run single and a double. Jeff McNeil opened a three-point lead on Dodgers star Freddie Freeman in the NL batting race with two hits to raise his average to .328.

Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs on five hits in four-plus innings. Adam Ottavino (6-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings and Edwin Díaz got four outs for his 32nd save.

GUARDIANS 5, ROYALS 3

CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send Cleveland to a win over Kansas City.

Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth. Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history.

It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901. Vic Raschi went 14-0 at Chicago’s Comiskey Park from 1947-55.

José Ramírez hit a two-run double and Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the fifth.

MARINERS 7, TIGERS 6

SEATTLE — Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners inched closer to locking up their postseason matchup by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

With the Mariners focused on preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely victory when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Victor Reyes opened the 10th as Detroit’s automatic runner on second and Torrens allowed two deep flyouts, with the second by Riley Greene scoring Reyes with the go-ahead run.

Carlos Santana then singled off Gregory Soto (2-10) in the bottom of the 10th to score automatic runner Eugenio Suarez and tie it. Jarred Kelenic followed with a base hit to advance Santana to third and Toro hit a fly ball that was deep enough for Santana to score from third base.

RED SOX 6, RAYS 0

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat playoff-bound Tampa Bay in a rain-shortened game.

Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game.

It was 55 degrees and misty at the start, and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 52 minutes later.