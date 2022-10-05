🔊 Listen to this

Veronica Warunek scored twice and Wyoming Valley West used a strong first half to take control of a 4-2 victory over Dallas in a WVC girls soccer matchup on Tuesday.

Warunek, Elise Ginocchetti and Lauren Richie all scored in the first half to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead at halftime. Warunek added an insurance goal in the second half.

Caelan Gallagher and Elizabeth Viglone scored in the second half for the Mountaineers.

Lake-Lehman 10, Hanover Area 0

Autumn Palka scored three goals while Ashley Hudak added two goals and two assists for the Black Knights.

Erica Moyer also scored twice. Hailey Kline, Marissa Brdaric (assist) and Mia Stillarty all had a goal apiece. Kalee Raczkowski finished with three three assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 4, Wallenpaupack 0

Morgan Hilbert and Maddie Karp both finished with a goal and an assist and Samantha Thomas made two saves for the shutout for the Patriots.

Jessica Kobi opened the scoring and Bella Giardina also added a goal in the win.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Norah Corchado recorded a match-high 11 kills and the Wolfpack finished off a 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 sweep. Sarah Dudick had seven kills and Bryanna Herring finished with seven aces.

The Warriors were led by Janessa Haros (3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs) and Maddy Ratchford (2 kills, 6 digs).

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Trojans defeated the rival Hawkeyes 25-20, 25-8, 25-8.

Leading Nanticoke Area were Cassie Cabonilas (8 aces, 13 assists, 4 kills), Alyssa Rakowski (6 kills) and Claire Aufiero (3 service points, 5 kills, 2 blocks).

Megan Saldana (11 digs), Alana Hughes (5 assists, 2 service points) and Alley Quinn (2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 service points) topped the Hawks.

Dallas 3, Susquehanna 0

Abby Salitis finished with 10 kills and six aces to help the Mountaineers earn a 25-11, 25-18, 25-12 sweep.

Madisyn Musselman (6 service points, 8 aces, 5 digs, 4 kills, 2 blocks) and Lauren Oschal (4 service points, 6 aces, 3 digs, 25 assists) also contributed in the win.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

King’s 6, Delaware Valley 0

The Monarchs scored five times in the second half to rout the Aggies in a MAC Freedom win.

Liz Porto finished with two goals to lead King’s while Raina Adelman added a goal and an assist. Jenna Waldbillig, Lauren Chapple and Maryanna Garcia all had a goal apiece.

Keeper Tara Bender made five saves and combined on the shutout with Ashlyn Crawford.

Lycoming 2, Wilkes 0

Hannah Landis made four saves for the Colonels, who lost a MAC Freedom game on the road.

Cesia Diaz, Kiana Jedlicka and Erica Feese all had three shots apiece for Wilkes.