Crestwood and Lake-Lehman continued their impressive golf seasons by capturing WVC team titles in Class 3A and Class 2A, respectively, on Thursday at Fox Hill.

The Comets beat Hazleton Area 303-331 with Owen Blazick leading the field with a 73. Derek Johnson followed with a 74 while Tommy Biscotti had a 77 and Ray Joseph shot a 79.

Connor Matteo led the Cougars with a 77. Gabe Fatula and Jake Babinchak each had an 84 with Christian Smith shooting 86.

In the Class 2A match, the Black Knights earned a 305-252 win over Holy Redeemer. Michael Lugiano won medalist honors with a 71. Also scoring for Lehman were Eli Ropietski (76), Cael Ropietski (77) and Charlie Weidner (81).

Nate Coates (86) topped the Royals, followed by Connor Albert (88), Alex Martin (89) and Jake Koons (89).

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 3, Delaware Valley 2

Hannah Ziegler shook off a first set loss to win at No. 1 singles and Crestwood swept doubles play to lift the Comets to victory in the District 2 Class 3A girls tennis team quarterfinals.

Ziegler won 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 for the host Comets and the teams of Madison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk and Julia Glowacki/Olivia Jardine won in straight sets at doubles for the win.

Jessica Willson and Ceanna Williams won in singles for the Warriors.

Crestwood will play in Tuesday’s district semifinals at 11 a.m. at Kirby Park against the winner of Friday’s Scranton vs. Wallenpaupack quarterfinal.

Wyoming Seminary 3, Holy Redeemer 0

All three singles players for the top-seeded Blue Knights won without dropping a game in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals. Ilana Rosenthal, Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez all earned 6-0, 6-0 victories.

The doubles teams of Maya Rosenthal/Lisa Martens and Jophie Li/Elisabeth Moules were both up a set in doubles play when the match was called.

Wyoming Seminary will play in Tuesday’s semifinals against Wyoming Area at Kirby Park. The Warriors defeated Tunkhannock 4-1 to advance.

The Class 2A semifinals will be held at 12:30 p.m. with the Class 2A championship to follow at 3:30 p.m.

Dallas 4, North Pocono 1

The host Mountaineers prevailed in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals, winning both doubles matches by 6-4, 6-4 scores behind the play of Abby Quinnan/Chloe Dudick and Maddie Kerdesky/Haily Yakus.

Dani Konnick and Sophia DePolo won at first and second singles, respectively. North Pocono’s Ella Salak won at No. 3 singles.

Dallas will take on Scranton Prep in the semifinals on Tuesday at Kirby Park. The Classics swept MMI Prep 5-0 in their quarterfinals match.

Berwick 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Milana Reader and Norah Hester both won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, without dropping a game for the Bulldogs. Mahi Brahmbhatt and Ava Albertson got the point at No. 2 doubles.

The Wolfpack got wins from Caitlyn Sekelsky at third singles and Aaralynn Mbate/Julia Brandenburg at first doubles.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wallenpaupack 2, Tunkhannock 1

Jillian Tait scored at the 8:48 mark of overtime to lift the Buckhorns to the win.

Kendra Sawicki had tied the game for the Tigers on a second quarter goal assisted by Maria Cannella. Allison Sterner had the opening goal for Wallenpaupack.

Norah Rickaby finished with seven saves for Tunkhannock.

Lackawanna Trail 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

Chelsea Kolesar scored for the Spartans to pull within one with 2:11 left before the Lions held on for the win.

Carolena Ryan and Emma Fowler both scored in the second quarter for Trail. Ariana Rysz finished with four saves for Valley West.

Pittston Area 12, Berwick 0

Morgan Hilbert finished with four goals and an assist while Bella Giardina scored all three goals in the first quarter for the Patriots.

Jessica Kobi scored twice while Jaiden Jadus (two assists), Catherine Zaladonis and Davina Krappa all had one goal apiece.

Nanticoke Area 15, Hanover Area 0

Grace Reed had a hand in 11 of the Trojans’ 15 scores, finishing with five goals and six assists.

Makenzee Golightly (two assists) and Julie Park had three goals apiece while Allie Brown recorded two goals and an assist. Kate Reed (assist) and Kelsey Clark rounded out the scoring.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Halle Kranson figured in on all four goals for the Warriors, scoring a hat trick and adding an assist on a Hannah Fairchild goal.

Olivia Allen made five saves for the shutout. Blue Knights counterpart Cassidy Skoranski finished with 12 saves.

Dallas 4, Hazleton Area 1

Calean Gallagher had a senior night to remember, scoring a hat trick to lead the Mountaineers past the Cougars.

Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik added a goal and an assist for Dallas.

Ella Schneider had the goal for Hazleton Area.

Crestwood 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Jordan Andrews recorded a hat trick in the first half to power the Comets to a win.

Hayley Selfe and Kiera Dougherty scored in the second half.

Nanticoke Area 2, Hanover Area 0

Sophia Lukowski scored the lone goals of the game to lift the Trojans.

Raiden Ball picked up the shutout in net.

Holy Redeemer 8, Tunkhannock 0

Janessa Ferro and Morgan Crake scored two goals apiece as the Royals earned a shutout win.

Avery Chepolis, Jane Gillespie, Tessa Cegelka and Avery Kozerski also scored for Redeemer.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 3, Pittston Area 2

Charlie Sleyo scored in overtime to help the Black Knights complete a come-from-behind win over the Patriots.

Pittston Area had taken a 2-1 lead midway through the second half on goals by William Egan and Rowan Kyle before Cole Kaiser got the equalizer with 9:19 left in regulation.

Evan Kaiser also scored for the Black Knights and set up Sleyo’s game-winner.

Dallas 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

Eddie Maier’s goal in the 55th minute proved to be the game-winner as the Mountaineers held off the Spartans for a win on the road.

Maier put Dallas up 2-0 after Rowan Laubach opened the scoring in the first half. Jonathan Cardona made it 2-1 in the 67th minute for the Spartans.

Grayson Ader recorded 13 saves in net to keep Valley West in the game.

Nanticoke Area 4, Holy Redeemer 3

After a quiet first half, the Trojans broke out after the break as Jeter Cardona scored all four of his team’s goals to rally past the Royals.

Cole Whitman scored twice for Redeemer and Jake Ohrin gave the Royals a 4-2 lead with 11:01 left in regulation. Cardona scored his last two goals in a span of 1:26 to earn the win.

Hanover Area 3, MMI Prep 1

Ethan Chafin had a goal and an assist, scoring what proved to be the game-winner early in the second half. Tristan Imam and Jakob Rutkoski had the other goals for the Hawkeyes.

Cade Pease scored for the Preppers.

Selinsgrove 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Jefry Campos and Tony Carino scored for the Wolfpack in a non-conference loss.

Evan Corcoran had a pair of assists.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, Holy Redeemer 1

The Warriors rallied from a loss in the first set for a 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 victory.

Leading the effort for the Warriors were Kaylee Gryboski (15 kills, 6 blocks, 7 digs, 4 service points), Abby Williams (6 kills, 7 digs, 7 service points) and Mia Ashton (4 kills, 5 blocks).

Berwick 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Bulldogs remained undefeated on the season with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-20 sweep.

Cece Isenberg had 17 kills, Sarah Steeber had nine kills and Camille Pinterich had 15 service points and three aces for Berwick.

Nanticoke Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Trojans came away with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 sweep.

Cassie Cabonilas (2 aces, 7 kills, 20 assists, 2 digs), Claire Aufiero (6 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 9 digs), Maura Jenceleski (9 service points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 2 digs) and Brandy Seise (8 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs) led the winning effort.

Contributing for the Spartans were Nicole Littman (5 service points, 3 aces, 6 digs, 6 assists), Gianna Fell (5 service points, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 block, 2 kills) and Lily Brzezinski (5 service points, 4 aces, 19 digs, 4 kills).

Tunkhannock 3, Hanover Area 0

The Tigers earned a 25-15, 25-14, 25-11 sweep over the Hawkeyes.

Lorelai Paxton (3 digs, 1 kill, 6 aces), Emma Holdredge (2 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace), Aliyah Staff (5 aces, 16 assists), Julie Roote (2 digs, 7 kills, 5 aces) and Emma Elias (3 digs, 2 kills, 4 aces) led Tunkhannock.