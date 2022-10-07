Crestwood won the District 2 Class 4A football championship in 2020. Then the Comets won just three games the following season.
A diagnosis was made of the abrupt slide. The remedy was in the locker room.
“I was looking for us to come together as a football team,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “Last year, we had the talent. That wasn’t the issue. We were a fractured bunch. I don’t think I did a good enough job getting our kids to play as a team.
“In the offseason, we said if we play as a team, with a team-first mindset, we’ll be right back where we think we belong and that’s one of the top programs in the league.”
So far so good. Crestwood (5-1) heads to Hazleton Area (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for a game between two of the top teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference.
Only Dallas (6-0) has a better record than Crestwood or Hazleton Area as the three teams, along with Berwick for the time being, battle for the WVC Division 1 championship.
The first step to respectability came in Week 1 when the Comets defeated defending D2-4A champ Valley View 20-7, a team which they lost to by identical 38-7 scores in 2021. The adversity came a week later in an uneven and mistake-sprinkled 35-14 loss to Dallas.
Resolve followed with three consecutive blowout wins, including last Friday’s 45-14 rout of Wilkes-Barre Area. Crestwood ran for a WVC-best 526 yards with running back Noah Schultz rushing for a career-high 353 as he eclipsed 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season.
The Crestwood running game has been so dominant, averaging 351.2 yards per game, and the offense has put up an average of 48.5 points during the four-game winning streak that the defense gets overlooked somewhat. It shouldn’t.
“We get overshadowed on that side. That’s OK,” Arcangeli said. “We have no problem being the second fiddle to the guys on offense who have done an amazing job.”
Inside linebacker Cole Kakalecik, a four-year starter, leads the team in tackles with Schultz right behind him. Defensive end Magnus Bibla leads the team in tackles for loss with nine followed by his brother Lincoln, the mike backer, with eight. They are the sons of former NFL offensive lineman Martin Bibla. Arcangeli also cited the play of outside linebacker Logan Rolles.
But perhaps the most unique defensive stat is who is leading the Comets in interceptions — 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman Aidan Jardine. His two interceptions — where he is averaging 32.5 yards on returns — are second most in WVC Division 1.
The defense will be tested by a balanced Hazleton Area offense looking to make amends from last Friday’s poor showing. The Cougars turned the ball over four times in the first half against an extremely talented Dallas squad, leading to a 42-6 deficit. A couple late TDs put a tiny bandage on a 42-20 loss.
The Cougars are often credited for having a balanced, high-powered offense and rightfully so. But the defense is also very good.
Senior linebacker Qay’von Minor leads Hazleton Area with 69 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Matt Buchman, Zander Coleman and Ryan Matyas are right behind Minor on the tackle list, with Matyas having seven tackles for loss. Defensive back Matt Cusatis leads Division 1 with three interceptions, but it’s doubtful he’ll get another vs. Crestwood, which has thrown 23 passes all season.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Due to a technical glitch, the Player of the Week didn’t appear last Friday. Wilkes-Barre Area running back Mekhi Nelson took the honors by rushing for 180 yards and four TDs and catching six passes for 78 yards in a 35-21 win over Berwick.
This week brings our first repeat winner in Crestwood running back Noah Schultz, who rushed for a career-high 353 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-14 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area.
Also given consideration were:
• Dallas running back Parker Bolesta, who rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Hazleton Area.
• Pittston Area running back Harry Pugliese, who gained 131 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 35-6 win over Nanticoke Area.
• Lake-Lehman’s Landon Schuckers, who rushed for a career-high 180 and scored both TDs as the Black Knights defeated Tunkhannock 14-7.
Past winners: Week 1 — Wyoming Area RB/LB Aaron Crossley; Week 2 — Hazleton Area QB Tyler Wolfe; Week 3 — Holy Redeemer QB Jacob Hunter; Week 4 — Crestwood RB Noah Schultz; Week 5 — WBA RB Mekhi Nelson.