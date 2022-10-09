🔊 Listen to this

The first half went well for Wilkes-Barre Area on Saturday afternoon. The second half not so much.

Delaware Valley scored three touchdowns after halftime to rally from a 10-point deficit and defeat the Wolfpack 35-24 in a non-conference football game.

WBA (3-4) led 24-14 at halftime as running back Mekhi Nelson scored on runs of 90 and 2 yards and a 63-yard pass from Jake Howe while Evan Corcoran kicked a 29-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter.

Del Val’s comeback on homecoming day start with the second-half kickoff. The Warriors (3-4) went on an 11-play, 57-yard drive with Ryder Machado scoring on a 1-yard run at 8:01 of the third quarter.

The Warriors’ go-ahead score came after they stopped WBA on a fourth-and-7 at the Del Val 9-yard line. A 68-yard reception by Aiden Black got Del Val out of the hole. Quarterback Tyler Bird later sneaked in from a yard out to give the Warriors a 28-24 lead with 5:11 remaining in the game.

After WBA turned over the ball on downs with under two minutes to play, Del Val tacked on a final TD on a 12-yard run by Paulie Weinrich with 1:19 remaining.

Del Val took a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game as Machado cut in front of a pass and returned his interception 76 yards for a touchdown.

WBA then had a 66-yard TD run by Nelson wiped out by a penalty. Nelson, though, received the chance to strike again a short time later. A play after the WBA defense stuffed a fourth-and-1 run, Nelson ran 90 yards for a touchdown to knot the game 7-7 entering the second quarter.

The Wolfpack took a 14-7 lead at 7:26 of the second when freshman quarterback Jake Howe hooked up with Nelson for a 63-yard touchdown. The WBA defense forced a three-and-out and then turned to fullback Howie Shiner to move into scoring position. Shiner rushed five times for 51 yards, setting up a 2-yard TD run by Nelson for a 21-7 lead with 3:23 left until halftime.

Del Val, though, struck quickly after Machado returned the ensuing kickoff to the WBA 37-yard line. Bird connected with Black for 37 yards and Weinrich scored from 11 yards out on the next play.

WBA had less than three minutes left after the kickoff and managed to move into position for a 29-yard field goal by Corcoran on the final play of the first half for a 24-14 advantage at the break.

Delaware Valley 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 24

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`17`0`0 – 24

Delaware Valley`7`7`7`14 – 35

First Quarter

DV – Ryder Machado 76 interception return (Everett Bell kick), 10:30

WBA – Mekhi Nelson 90 run (Evan Corcoran), 4:04

Second Quarter

WBA – Nelson 63 pass from Jake Howe (Corcoran kick), 7:26

WBA – Nelson 2 run (Corcoran kick), 3:23

DV – Paulie Weinrich 11 run (Bell kick), 2:57

WBA – Corcoran 29 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

DV – Machado 1 run (Bell kick), 8:01

Fourth Quarter

DV – Tyler Bird 1 run (Bell kick), 5:11

DV – Paulie Weinrich 12 run (Bell kick), 1:19