The Crestwood and Lake-Lehman golf squads already had terrific regular seasons, capped off with Wyoming Valley Conference titles.

The momentum didn’t stop on Tuesday. The Comets edged Abington Heights in Class 3A and the Black Knights took down Scranton Prep 312-350 in Class 2A as both teams won District 2 championships at Fox Hill Country Club.

Crestwood won 322-325 while Lehman prevailed 312-350.

The two best rounds of the day went to Lake-Lehman standouts Eli Ropietski and Cael Ropietski, who finished at 73 and 74, respectively, to lead the Black Knights on the par-71 course.

Michael Lugiano and Charlie Weidner also scored for the Black Knights to secure the 2A title.

In Class 3A, Crestwood’s Tommy Biscotti and Abington Heights’ Luke Morgan shared medalist honors with a 78. The Comets’ depth won the day as Derek Johnson was right behind with a 79 and Owen Blazick shot an 80.

DISTRICT 2 BOYS TEAM GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

(at Fox Hill Country Club, par 71)

CLASS 3A

Crestwood 322, Abington Heights 325

CRE — Tommy Biscotti 78, Derek Johnson 79, Owen Blazick 80, Ray Joseph 85, Sienna Smith 91.

AH — Luke Morgan 78, Cade Kelleher 81, Robert Munley 82, Luke Swank 84, Robby Lucas 86.

CLASS 2A

Lake-Lehman 312, Scranton Prep 350

LL — Eli Ropietski 73, Cael Ropietski 74, Michael Lugiano 78, Charlie Weidner 83, Abby Beyer 93.

SP — Dan Flynn 83, Ben Walsh 88, Ben Boyanoki 89, Gavin Walsh 90, T.J. Stott 94.