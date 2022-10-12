🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Scranton Prep used its superior depth to get through Tuesday’s District 2 Class 2A girls tennis team championship match between undefeated conference champions.

Wyoming Seminary, the 2021 PIAA state champion, had the clear advantage at the top two spots in the lineup, but Scranton Prep’s third through seventh players produced a 3-1 victory Tuesday afternoon at Kirby Park.

Freshman No. 3 singles player Emma Cuck remained undefeated on the season while the Classics also remained perfect in doubles play.

“We could say it wasn’t our day, or we could also say that they beat us,” Wyoming Seminary coach Raphael Cooper said. “They’re a strong team.

“I think they have a team that can go very deep. We had a little different team. We’re a little young on the bottom in the first and second doubles.”

Scranton Prep’s senior combination of Annie Johnson and Gisele Falzone, both accomplished singles players earlier in their high school careers, won 24 of 29 games while posting wins in both of Tuesday’s rounds.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal established herself as the favorite for the District 2 Class 2A singles title after placing second last season. She was one point from adding a second team point for the Blue Knights when the match was halted by Scranton Prep scoring its clinching point at second doubles.

Rosenthal led Scranton Prep’s Alyssa Wigley, 6-3, 5-0 (40-0) at No. 1 singles.

Victoria Martinez had earned Wyoming Seminary its only point when she closed out her No. 2 singles victory moments after Scranton Prep had opened a 2-0 lead.

Earlier in the day, Wyoming Seminary had rolled into the final when Rosenthal, Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez each won their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, in a 3-0 victory over Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Seminary had also won the first set and was leading the second set in both doubles matches when they were halted with the team result decided.

Wyoming Area, which was playing in its first semifinal appearance ever, had given Wyoming Seminary its toughest match of the WVC season, 3-2, on the way to a tie for second place in the standings.

Scranton Prep reached the final with a 4-0 victory over Dallas, which joined Wyoming Area and Crestwood in the second-place tie during the WVC season.

The only upset, according to seeds, came when Crestwood fell in the Class 3A semifinals, 3-0, to Wallenpaupack.

Abington Heights defeated Lackawanna League rival West Scranton, 3-0, in the semifinal before beating Wallenpaupack, 3-0, in the final.

The title was the fifth straight in Class 3A for the Comets.

DISTRICT 2 GIRLS TENNIS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Tuesday’s results, at Kirby Park)

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Abington Heights 3, West Scranton 0

Wallenpaupack 3, Crestwood 0

Final

Abington Heights 3, Wallenpaupack 0

Singles – Erika Badner, WALL, over Hannah Ziegler, 6-4, 6-1; Frankie Toppi, WALL, over Camerone Carlos, 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Niemiec, WALL, over Ella Richards, 7-5, 6-1. Doubles – Olivia McCue-Alaina Burke, WALL, led Madison Van Gorden-Samantha Olszyk, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (match halted); Julia Glowacki-Olivia Jardine, CRE, Amy Fago-Hailey Hopkins, 6-4, 3-6 (match halted).

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Wyoming Seminary 3, Wyoming Area 0

Scranton Prep 4, Dallas 0

Final

Scranton Prep 3, Wyoming Seminary 1

Wyoming Seminary 3, Wyoming Area 0

Singles – Ilana Rosenthal, SEM, over Cadance Cable, 6-0, 6-0; Victoria Martinez, SEM, over Jocelyn Williams, 6-0, 6-0; Anastasia Martinez, SEM, over Ava Vacula, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Maya Rosenthal-Lisa Martens, SEM, led Rau-Morgan Slusser, 6-1, 2-0 (match halted); Jophi Li-Elisabeth Moules, SEM, led Jillian Graham-Emma Kratz, 6-2, 3-0 (match halted).

Scranton Prep 4, Dallas 0

Singles – Alyssa Wigley, SP, over Dani Konnick, 6-0, 6-0; Leelah Farrell, SP, over Sophia DePolo, 6-1, 6-0; Emma Cuck, SP, over Hayla Bryant, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Annie Johnson-Gisele Falzone, SP, over Abby Quinnan-Chloe Dudick, 6-1, 6-2; Grace Devine-Ella Cohen, SP, led Maddie Kerdesky-Haily Yakus, 6-3, 3-0 (match halted).

Scranton Prep 3, Wyoming Seminary 1

Singles – Ilana Rosenthal, SEM, led Alyssa Wigley, 6-3, 5-0 (match halted); Victoria Martinez, Wyoming SEM, over Leelah Farrell, 6-2, 6-0; Emma Cuck, SP, over Anastasia Martinez, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles – Annie Johnson-Gisele Falzone, SP, over Maya Rosenthal-Lisa Martens, 6-0, 6-2; Grace Devine-Ella Cohen, SP, over Jophi Li-Elisabeth Moules, 6-2, 6-1.