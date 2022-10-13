🔊 Listen to this

EXETER – Crestwood and Lake-Lehman will be playing on the final day of the high school golf season in Pennsylvania.

The Comets and Black Knights made that official by winning head-to-head matches Wednesday at Fox Hill Country Club, but the more difficult steps in getting to the PIAA Championships came in capturing District 2 titles Tuesday.

Crestwood showed remarkable consistency and Lake-Lehman displayed pure dominance in Wednesday’s District 2-4 Subregional matches with the state team berths on the line.

The Comets duplicated Tuesday’s district-winning score while cruising past Selinsgrove, 322-360, in Class 3A. The Black Knights routed Lourdes Regional from Shamokin, 309-382, in Class 2A.

Both winning teams had three players break 80.

Lake-Lehman’s Eli Ropietski, ineligible for the postseason a year ago according to a PIAA ruling following his transfer from Holy Redeemer, had the best score for the second straight day. He followed up Tuesday’s 73 with a 74.

“Especially with what happened last year, me just watching from the sidelines, not being able to help my team out, it felt good to come out and put up the low score here,” Eli Ropietski said Tuesday.

The rest came easy with his brother Cael adding a 76, Charlie Weidner a 79 and Michael Lugiano an 80 Wednesday when the best Lourdes Regional score was a 91.

Crestwood had three players – Derek Johnson, Owen Blazick and Tommy Biscotti – shoot 79 while Ray Joseph shot 85 to match the low Selinsgrove score.

“Consistency was our biggest asset,” Crestwood coach Mark Jarolen said. “(Tuesday) we shot 322, (Wednesday), we shot 322. All the scores were pretty much the same.

“I like the consistency; that’s for sure.”

The four results that made up the Crestwood team score Wednesday were all within one shot of what those individuals posted Tuesday.

Sienna Smith, the fifth player in the format where the best four scores out of five count, lowered her score by four strokes to 87.

The PIAA Team Championships are Oct. 19 at Penn State, after the state individual championships are contested Oct. 17-18.

There are six boys from the WVC now playing in both.

Crestwood’s Johnson and Blazick and the four boys who were part of the Lake-Lehman team score had already qualified as individuals.