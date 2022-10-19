🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Michael Lugiano was one of just three golfers to finish under par in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships at Penn State, finishing in third place just two strokes behind the tournament winner.

Lugiano shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to finish at 4-under 139 for the two-day tournament.

Nick Ciocca, of Devon Prep, won the event with a 6-under 138. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak was second at 5-under 139.

Lugiano was one of four Wyoming Valley Conference golfers to medal at the state event.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner finished fifth at 2-over 146, while brothers Cael and Eli Ropietski of Lake-Lehman finished sixth and eighth, respectively. Cael finished at 3-over 147, while Eli was at 5-over 149. Werner shot a 75 Tuesday, while Cael Ropietski shot a 76 and Eli Ropietski shot a 74.

Lugiano was in striking distance of the lead for most of the day. He came to the 18th hole two strokes behind Ciocca, who he was playing with. Both birdied the par-5 hole.

Lake-Lehman enters Wednesday’s team competition as one of the favorites to win the team title.

In the Class 3A competition, Crestwood, which will be competing for the Class 3A team title on Wednesday, had two players competing.

Derek Johnson finished tied for 23rd at 7-over 151 after shooting a 76 on Tuesday, while Owen Blazick finished tied for 57th at 17-over after shooting a 79 Tuesday.

In the girls competition, Holy Redeemer’s Arden Brunn finished 30th in Class 2A, finishing at 198 after shooting a 102 on Friday. In Class 3A, Hallie Brown finished tied for 19th with a 161 after shooting 81 Tuesday.