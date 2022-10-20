🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman golf excelled at every step of the way. At the preseason tournament. All through the Wyoming Valley Conference season and league playoffs en route to WVC and District 2 championships.

And on the biggest day of the year, the Black Knights didn’t slow down.

Lehman’s depth shined on Wednesday as the Black Knights topped the field by 12 strokes to win the PIAA Class 2A team championship at Penn State’s Blue Course, capping off a stellar season with the highest honor.

Michael Lugiano and Eli Ropietski both shot a 1-over 73 and were followed closely by Cael Ropietski (74) and Charlie Weidner (76) to give the Knights a winning team score of 296. Abby Beyer also competed in the tournament for Lehman, shooting an 87.

The only team even in shouting distance of Lake-Lehman was second-place Devon Prep, which finished with a 308. Sewickley Academy was third in the six-team field with a 322.

The state championship came a day after Lugiano took third in the PIAA Class 2A individual tournament with the Ropietskis also finishing in the top eight.

Devon Prep’s top golfers, Jon Curran (72) and PIAA individual champion Nick Ciocca (73), both kept pace with the Black Knights. But it was Lehman’s depth that decided the championship as Prep’s other two scorers finished with an 81 and an 82.

The low score of the day went to West Shamokin’s Alex Talmadge, who finished with a 1-under 71.

In the Class 3A team championships, WVC and District 2 champion Crestwood finished in sixth place with a score of 326.

Derek Johnson (78), Tommy Biscotti (79), Owen Blazick (80) and Ray Joseph (89) scored for the Comets. Pittsburgh Central Catholic won the 3A team title with a 299.

Phoenixville and Hickory won the Class 3A and Class 2A girls team championships, respectively. Scranton Prep took third in the 2A event while North Pocono was fifth in 3A.