Crestwood (7-1) at Berwick (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (25-15), 4th year; Berwick’s Mike Bennett (4-4), 1st year

Last Meeting: Berwick 14-9 in 2021

First Meeting: Berwick 43-7 in 1989

All-Time Series: Berwick 15-4

Scouting Crestwood: Crestwood wasted little time taking care of overmatched Hanover Area, scoring in all three phases in the first quarter in a 69-7 victory. Eleven players carried the ball and the Comets attempted just two passes. However, the run-first offense now faces a Berwick defense that has held four opponents to under 100 yards on the ground.

Scouting Berwick: Berwick found out what seven other Danville opponents knew – the Ironmen are darn good. The 35-0 loss saw the Dawgs have their worst offensive game of the season. They managed 36 rushing yards and 131 total yards, both season lows. Plus, there were a season-high four turnovers. The defensive numbers weren’t horrible, but they weren’t great either.

Bottom Line: Berwick’s defense must be up to the task to pull off an upset.

Dallas (7-1) at Wilkes-Barre Area (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (60-29), 8th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (89-92), 17th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 45-0 in 2021

First Meeting: Dallas 35-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Dallas 3-0

Scouting Dallas: Dallas needed two TDs in the final two minutes to final shake off one-win Wallenpaupack 35-14. Lucas Tirpak sealed the win with a pick-6. QB Brady Zapoticky threw two TD passes and went over 1,000 yards for the season. RB Parker Bolesta posted his third 200-plus yard rushing game. However, the Mountaineers can’t commit 10 penalties against WBA like they did against the Buckhorns.

Scouting WBA: The one-two backfield punch of Mekhi Nelson and Howie Shiner both went over 100 yards for a second consecutive game in a 46-14 win over Williamsport. The defense, especially the pass rush, was outstanding with LBs Gannon Redding and Max Gregor leading the way. The Wolfpack gave up 301 yards, but a bulk of them came when the game was well in hand.

Bottom Line: This has the making of a really good game.

Hanover Area (1-7) at Lake-Lehman (2-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (1-7), 1st year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (85-56) 13th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 40-7 in 2021

First Meeting: Lehman 19-12 in 1967

All-Time Series: Lehman 31-23

Scouting Hanover Area: As expected, Hanover Area was overwhelmed by Crestwood 69-7. The final two quarters were shortened to eight minutes. The Hawkeyes played hard, but this was a case of facing an opponent which is among the best teams in District 2. The rebuild has hit many hurdles this season. Hanover Area just needs to keep plugging away over the final two games.

Scouting Lehman: Lehman can clinch a D2-3A playoff berth with a win. The Black Knights almost did last Friday, leading 14-13 at halftime only to fall 35-13 to Wyoming Area. Three long TD runs were the culprit. QB Landon Schuckers, though, threw for a career-high 259 yards. The running game should get back on track vs. Hanover Area after two pedestrian performances.

Bottom Line: Lehman will likely have its best offensive game of the season.

Nanticoke Area (4-4) at Shamokin (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (51-78), 13th year; Shamokin’s Henry Hynoski (23-28), 5th year

Last Meeting: Shamokin 49-13 in 2021

First Meeting: Shamokin 49-13 in 2021

All-Time Series: Shamokin 1-0

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans walloped Holy Redeemer 64-18, tying the school record for points in a game. They also scored 64 vs. Redeemer in 2015. They piled up a season-high 451 yards rushing with RB Zach Fox rushing for 305 to top 1,000 for a second consecutive season. Nanticoke Area has rushed the ball 80 times and thrown three passes the last two games. That’s not far from the norm.

Scouting Shamokin: The Indians have won three of their last four under Hynoski, who played fullback for the New York Giants. The only loss in that span was to state power Jersey Shore. QB Brett Nye has a strong arm and is an accurate thrower. He is also a tough runner. RB Knowledge Artis-Jones is fast and elusive. His twin brother Wisdom will be on the field as well.

Bottom Line: Shamokin’s balance on offense could give the Trojans trouble.

Towanda (2-6) at Tunkhannock (1-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Towanda’s Craig Dawsey (146-95), 22nd year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (16-32), 5th year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 55-28 in 2021

First Meeting: Towanda 4-0 in 1905

All-Time Series: Towanda 24-17-1

Scouting Towanda: Towanda has been outscored 104-0 in its last three games. The Black Panthers were also shut out earlier in the season. RB Riley Vanderpool has a chance at a 1,000-yard rushing season, but the other offensive numbers aren’t great. They have two TD passes against 14 interceptions. Most of their 94 points have come in two victories.

Scouting Tunkhannock: Tunkhannock’s offensive woes continued in a 55-12 loss to Pittston Area. The offense found the end zone once with the other score on a pick-6 by Daniel Browning. The Tigers have been outscored 111-26 in their last three games, better than Towanda’s situation but certainly not idea. Things could perk up tonight if the passing game is clicking.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock has a better chance of generating some offense.

Williamsport (3-5) at Hazleton Area (6-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (24-35), 6th year; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (18-9), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 14-11 in 2021

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 21-14 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 17-16

Scouting Williamsport: Williamsport’s playoff hopes took a big hit with a 46-14 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area. QB George Whaley had to scramble nearly every time he dropped back. The run blocking was equally poor. RB Nasir Hennigan had a decent shot at reaching 1,000 yards yet had just 11 on 13 carries. Most of the Millionaires’ yardage came late in the game against WBA backups.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars used a 29-point second quarter to rout winless Wyoming Valley West 43-7. Matthew Cusatis had his second pick-6 of the season. He and the secondary will be tested by Williamsport’s speed provided Williamsport pass blocks better than last Friday. Hazleton Area’s running game should be able to find ample room.

Bottom Line: Hard to go against Hazleton Area in this one.

Wyoming Area (5-3) at Southern Columbia (5-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (94-58) 14th year; Southern Columbia’s Jim Roth (476-67-2), 39th year

Last Meeting: Southern 37-30 in 2020

First Meeting: Southern 42-0 in 2019

All-Time Series: Southern 2-0

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors trailed Lake-Lehman 14-13 late in the third quarter before RB Aaron Crossley broke off the first of three consecutive long TD runs in the 35-14 victory. He finished with 318 yards on the ground while new QB Michael Crane ran for 105 more. The Warriors have rushed for 989 yards and passed for six in the past two games, so we know what direction the offense is heading. The next two games could determine whether the home field gets lit up for the postseason.

Scouting Southern: The last time Southern lost three games in a season was 2010. However, these three losses have come against opponents who are a combined 23-1. The Tigers lost all-state RB/LB Garrett Garcia to an injury in the opener. RBs Braedon Wisloski (speed) and Wes Barnes (power) are a nice one-two punch. The defense had issues with speed in losses to Loyalsock and Danville.

Bottom Line: Southern’s 5-3 record looks a little better than WA’s 5-3.

Pittston Area (5-3) at Holy Redeemer (3-5)

1 p.m. Saturday

at WVW Spartan Stadium

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (22-35), 6th year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (6-26), 4th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots are on the cusp of their first six-win season since 2017 after defeating Tunkhannock 55-12. That’s their most points in a game since a 62-16 thrashing of Lake-Lehman in 1973. Josh Pierre returned two kickoff for touchdowns. Not sure the last time that occurred. RB Harry Pugliese rushed for 166 yards and could be poised for another big game.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals had a disappointing showing in a 64-18 loss to Nanticoke Area in a game many felt would be closer. Like a week earlier vs. Wyoming Area, Redeemer knew the Trojans were going to run the ball and couldn’t stop it. The defense has surrendered 1,097 rushing yards in the last two games. Now it has to deal with a team that can also fling the ball.

Bottom Line: Patriots have more offensive balance than Redeemer’s last two opponents.

Wyo. Valley West (0-7) at Scranton Prep (6-2)

1:30 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-28), 4th year, Prep’s Terry Gallagher (68-12), 7th year

Last Meeting: Valley West 54-14 in 1997

First Meeting: Valley West 37-6 in 1972

All-Time Series: Valley West 3-0

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans lost their projected starting quarterback in a preseason scrimmage and things have gone downhill from there. Last week marked another loss, 43-7 to Hazleton Area, where the mercy rule was reached by halftime. The offense is averaging just 114.7 yards in the last three games. The defense has had trouble stopping opponents via land and air.

Scouting Prep: Prep also lost a huge piece in the preseason in RB and Penn State recruit London Montgomery. The Cavaliers stumbled out of the blocks with a 41-14 loss to Lakeland, but have methodically put themselves in position for the D2-3A top seed. RB Quenten Palmero has done an admirable job in Montgomery’s absence. Sophomore QB Louis Paris is a dual threat, although Prep prefers to win with its legs.

Bottom Line: Can’t see a major upset happening.