Prior to this year, the last time Wyoming Valley Conference football used head-to-head competition to determine divisional champions was 2003.

During the gap, either the PIAA points system or the current power rankings system decided divisional winners. That allowed teams to venture out of a set divisional schedule, like in 2019 when eventual Class 3A state champion Wyoming Area swapped out an obvious victory with Holy Redeemer to play eventual Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia. Redeemer then played Southern’s original opponent in a more competitive game.

The WVC, though, has returned to a strict divisional setup this year where all divisional teams play each other. It’s created an interesting final two weeks of the regular season.

If needed, the first tiebreaker to determine a divisional champion will be the result of the regular-season match up. If three more more teams are tied, the divisional champion will be decided by the District 2 power rankings.

That makes things easy in Division 2 and not so easy in Division 1.

Division 2 is clear cut. The teams play six divisional games. Wyoming Area (5-0) and Pittston Area (4-0) are the only teams in contention. Pittston Area plays Redeemer on Saturday and that result is immaterial. What will be is when Wyoming Area travels to Pittston Area in Week 10. The winner of the annual rivalry game wins the division.

Division 1 also plays six divisional games. Dallas (4-1), Crestwood (4-1) and Berwick (3-1) are the three main contenders. Hazleton Area (2-2) and Wilkes-Barre Area (2-2) are hanging by a thread, but it’s an interesting thread.

Dallas wins the division if it defeats Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday and Crestwood defeats Berwick on Friday. Dallas and Crestwood would both finish 5-1 in the division, but Dallas has the tiebreaker based on its Week 2 victory over the Comets.

Crestwood wins the division if it defeats Berwick and Dallas loses to WBA.

Berwick will win the division if it defeats Crestwood and then Hazleton Area in Week 10. The Dawgs hold the tiebreaker over Dallas based on their Week 7 win vs. the Mountaineers.

There is also a chance of a five-way tie for the division after the completion of the regular season with Berwick, Crestwood, Dallas, Hazleton Area and WBA all finishing 4-2. All five would be 2-2 in head-to-head competition.

For a five-way tie, the following would have to happen: WBA defeats Dallas and Wyoming Valley West; Hazleton Area defeats Williamsport and Berwick; and Berwick defeats Crestwood.

A five-way tie is plausible because it doesn’t involve any crazy upsets. So who would be the Division 1 champ if more than two teams finished tied? Well, the power rankings take in so many factors it’s impossible to say until the season is completed.

TUESDAY DEADLINE

Tuesday is the final day for teams to opt out of the District 2 playoffs via registered mail to District 2 chairman Frank Majikes.

Three WVC teams — Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer and Nanticoke Area — did so last year instead of facing the daunting task of playing Scranton Prep in the Class 3A first round. Hanover Area and Redeemer ended their seasons after Week 10 with 2-8 records. Nanticoke Area instead chose to play a more competitive game in the Eastern Conference Class 3A championship contest.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Wyoming Area RB/LB Aaron Crossley took home the honor for a second time this season. Crossley rushed for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 35-14 win over Lake-Lehman. He had a pair of 69-yard TD runs and a 55-yard TD run all in the second half as Wyoming Area overcame a 14-13 deficit. Defensively, he led the team with eight tackles, including four for losses.

Also given consideration:

• Dallas running back Parker Bolesta who gained 222 yards and scored twice on 21 rushes in a 35-13 win over Wallenpaupack.

• Pittston Area kick returner Josh Pierre who returned consecutive kickoffs for touchdowns of 85 and 75 yards in a 55-12 victory over Tunkhannock.

• Nanticoke Area running back Zach Fox who rushed for 305 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as the Trojans defeated Holy Redeemer 64-18.

Past winners: Week 1 — Wyoming Area RB/LB Aaron Crossley; Week 2 — Hazleton Area QB Tyler Wolfe; Week 3 — Holy Redeemer QB Jacob Hunter; Week 4 — Crestwood RB Noah Schultz; Week 5 — WBA RB Mekhi Nelson; Week 6 — Crestwood RB Noah Schultz; Week 7 — Berwick QB Matt Lonczynski.