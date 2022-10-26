🔊 Listen to this

With time about to expire in overtime, Jordan Bond scored her second goal of the game to lift Dallas to a 3-2 victory over host Pittston Area on Tuesday in the District 2/4 Class 2A field hockey quarterfinals.

Bond had opened the scoring in the first quarter for the Mountaineers, who also scored at the end of the first half when Sydney Bolesta converted a Maggie Smith feed for a 2-0 lead at the break.

But the Patriots responded in the second half as Bella Giardina scored twice — Kassie Kobi got the assist on a third-quarter goal and Maddie Karp set up the equalizer at the 10:38 mark of the fourth.

Davyn Bonvie finished with four saves in net for Dallas for the win. The Mounts advanced to Thursday’s semifinals where they will travel to play Crestwood at 5:45 p.m.

The Comets crushed Shikellamy out of District 4 in their quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, winning 10-0 at home. Crestwood edged Dallas in the regular season, winning 2-1.

Thursday’s other semifinal will have top seed Abington Heights hosting Selinsgrove, which blanked Wallenpaupack 5-0 on Tuesday. Abington Heights went unbeaten in league play to win the WVC Division 2 title and receive a first-round bye.

The Class 2A championship game is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Wyoming Seminary.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Tunkhannock 1

Mia Manganello-Czalpa scored what proved to be the game-winner late in the second quarter to lift the Wolfpack to a victory in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

The host Wolfpack took a 2-0 lead into halftime as Anna Vitali opened the scoring before Manganello-Czalpa’s goal. Kendall Kryzwicki assisted on both goals.

Ava Mondulick made it 3-0 for Wilkes-Barre Area midway through the third off an assist from Olivia Cook.

The Tigers got on the board a few minutes later when Maria Cannella scored, but the Wolfpack and goalie Sophie Styczen shut the door from there.

Up next for Wilkes-Barre Area is a trip to face top-seeded Honesdale at 4:15 p.m. in Thursday’s semifinals. The Hornets received a bye in the quarterfinals and earned a 3-0 win over the Wolfpack in the regular season.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Delaware Valley 0

The host Spartans controlled play, getting first-half goals from McKenzie O’Donnell and Georgia Tsioles while Ariana Rysz made two saves for the shutout in a District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal matchup.

Laila Zdancewicz and Riley Dwyer each had an assist for Valley West, which finished with a 10-2 edge in shots.

The Spartans will get another shot at Hazleton Area in Thursday’s semifinals as they hit the road for a 4 p.m. start. The Cougars had a bye in the quarterfinals and defeated Valley West 3-1 in the regular season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

The Spartans twice fell behind by a set but rallied both times to earn a 21-25, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory over the Wolfpack in the District 2/4 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Valley West was led by Gianna Fell (8 aces, 10 service points, 3 digs, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 6 kills), Chloe Orfanella (6 aces, 9 service points, 2 digs, 4 blocks, 13 kills) and Nicole Littman (1 ace, 6 service points, 9 digs, 7 assists, 1 kill).

Up next is Saturday’s semifinal rounds, which will be hosted by top seed Delaware Valley in a doubleheader. Up first will be Hazleton Area vs. Williamsport at noon with the Spartans facing the host Warriors 30 minutes after the conclusion of that match.

Mountain View 3, MMI Prep 0

The Preppers’ season came to an end with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 loss in the District 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Contributing for MMI Prep were Allie Marciante (5 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig, 6 service points, 2 aces), Chloe Allen (2 digs, 4 service points), Mia van den Berg (2 kills, 3 assists, 2 service points), Emily Borchick (2 digs, 8 service points), Cassidy McDermott (2 kills, 5 service points), Arushi Solgoma (1 kill, 3 assists, 1 dig, 2 service points), Caitlin Lenahan (1 kill, 2 assists, 1 service point, 1 ace) and Sophia Plonk (2 digs).

MMI was the lone WVC squad in the Class A bracket. Top-seeded Blue Ridge will host the semifinals on Friday with Lackawanna Trail facing Susquehanna at 5 p.m., followed by Blue Ridge and Mountain View 30 minutes after that match.

COLLEGES

MEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 4, King’s 0

The Cougars clinched a spot in the MAC Freedom tournament by blanking the Monarchs.

Max Gariano had two goals apiece while Anthony Yarabinee and Drew Weaver each had one.

Andrew Daubenspeck made four saves in the shutout.

FDU-Florham 2, Wilkes 1

The Devils broke a tie with just over 10 minutes to play to move ahead of the Colonels in the race for a postseason bid.

Xavier Guerreiro had tied the game for Wilkes eight minutes earlier off an assist from Matthew Meagher.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, FDU-Florham 0

Megan Peters and Fiona Pyfer finished with seven kills apiece in the Cougars’ 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 sweep.

Faith Merritt had a career-high seevn aces to go with six kills and seven digs.

PSU Berks 3, Wilkes 0

The Colonels fell just short in the first two sets before the visiting Lions finished off a 26-24, 26-24, 25-16 sweep.

Nicole Fitzpatrick had 11 kills for Wilkes.

Arcadia 3, King’s 0

The visiting Knights swept the Monarchs 25-18, 25-13, 25-15.

Emma Monson and Kathy Shepherd had six kills each for King’s.