It will be Round 3 for Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary field hockey. And this time the district championship will be on the line.

The Warriors earned a third shot against the Blue Knights by recording a 1-0 victory over Lackawanna Trail on Thursday in the District 2 Class A semifinals.

Nina Angeli scored the game’s only goal late in the first half and the Warriors made it stand up to reach Tuesday’s title game against Wyoming Seminary, set for 6:30 p.m. at Wyoming Valley West.

The Blue Knights won the first two meetings between the schools this season, but both were decided by just one goal. Sem won 3-2 in the regular season on Oct. 12 and then 2-1 in the WVC Division 1 championship this past Sunday in Dallas.

Wyoming Seminary won its own district semifinal showdown on Wednesday, edging Lake-Lehman 2-1 on the road.

Wyoming Valley West 1, Hazleton Area 0

Scoreless through regulation, Wyoming Valley West prevailed in dramatic fashion as Laila Zdancewicz scored the lone goal for the win in the District 2 Class 3A field hockey semifinals.

Zdancewicz converted a penalty corner at the 9:01 mark of overtime to send the Spartans into the championship against top-seeded Honesdale. The title game will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wyoming Seminary.

Valley West goalie Arianna Rysz posted her second straight shutout to open the playoffs, finishing with five saves. Rysz and the Spartans blanked Delaware Valley 2-0 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Hazleton Area had a first-round bye.

The Spartans avenged a 3-1 loss to the Cougars in the regular season and controlled play in the rematch against the higher seed, finishing with a 12-5 edge in shots and a 10-3 advantage in corners.

Gretchen Darr kept Hazleton Area alive with nine saves in net.

Honesdale 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Makayla Cobourn opened and closed the scoring for the Hornets as the No. 1 seed never let Wilkes-Barre Area get on track in a District 2 Class 3A semifinal matchup.

At the end of the first quarter, Honesdale led just 1-0 on Cobourn’s first goal. But the Hornets took control before halftime on goals by Claire Campen and Lily Murray.

Honesdale tacked on three more goals in the third quarter on scores by Roz Maciejewski, Jillian Hoey (two assists) and Cobourn.

Campen and Roz Mikulak also had assists while Rachael Collins and Jordan Patzuk combined for the shutout in net.

Crestwood 5, Dallas 0

The Comets continued their postseason dominance, earning a second straight shutout with a win in the District 2/4 Class 2A semifinals.

Crestwood opened the playoffs with a 10-0 victory over Shikellamy before blanking fellow WVC foe Dallas.

Up next is one game for the tournament championship against District 4’s Selinsgrove at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wyoming Seminary.

Selinsgrove edged top seed Abington Heights 2-1 in the other semifinal, scoring both goals in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.