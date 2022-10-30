🔊 Listen to this

Nine Wyoming Valley Conference football teams will begin district play on Friday night with another playing on Saturday afternoon.

The field was set late Saturday night when Holy Redeemer claimed the final spot with a victory over Montrose.

Here is a breakdown of all six classifications.

• Class 6A: Hazleton Area (8-2) and Wilkes-Barre Area (6-4) are in a subregional with six District 11 teams. All games will be 7 p.m. Friday and be played at the higher seed throughout the playoffs.

Quarterfinal games are: No. 8 WBA (6-4) at No. 1 Emmaus (9-1); No. 7 Stroudsburg (6-4) at No. 2 Northampton (10-0); No. 6 Parkland (6-4) at No. 3 Nazareth (9-1); and No. 5 Hazleton Area (8-2) at No. 4 Bethlehem Freedom (8-2).

The semifinals on Nov. 11 will be WBA/Emmaus winner vs. Hazleton Area/Freedom winner and Parkland/Nazareth winner vs. Stroudsburg/Northampton winner. The title game is Nov. 18.

If both Hazleton Area and WBA lose Friday, Hazleton Area will be declared the District 2 champion based on power rankings. If both win, they will play in the subregional semifinals and that winner will be the District 2 champion.

If WBA wins and Hazleton Area loses, WBA is the District 2 champion because it advanced farther in the subregional tournament.

• Class 5A: The District 2 semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday will be No. 4 Abington Heights (3-7) at No. 1 Scranton (7-3) and No. 3 Delaware Valley (5-5) at No. 2 Pittston Area (7-3).

The championship game will be Nov. 11 at the higher seed.

• Class 4A: There will be four District 2 quarterfinal games at 7 p.m. Friday. All games throughout the playoffs will be played at the higher seed.

The quarterfinal matchups are: No. 8 Nanticoke Area (5-5) at No. 1 Crestwood (9-1); No. 7 Honesdale (5-5) at No. 2 Valley View (8-2); No. 6 Wyoming Area (5-5) at No. 3 Dallas (8-2); and No. 5 North Pocono (4-6) at No. 4 Berwick (4-6).

The semifinals on Nov. 11 will be Nanticoke/Crestwood winner vs. North Pocono/Berwick winner and Honesdale/Valley View winner vs. Wyoming Area/Dallas winner.

The championship game will be Nov. 18.

• Class 3A: No. 4 Carbondale Area (3-7) is at No. 1 Western Wayne (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 2 semifinal game. No. 3 Lake-Lehman (3-7) is at No. 2 Scranton Prep (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday, although the starting time could be later in the afternoon because Saturday is an SAT test day.

The championship game will be Nov. 11 at the high seed. However, there could be a conflict on that date if Prep and Class 6A Scranton are home teams because both use Scranton Memorial Stadium.

• Class 2A: The semifinals games at 7 p.m. Friday are No. 4 Holy Redeemer (4-6) at No. 1 Lakeland (10-0) and No. 3 Riverside (6-4) at No. 2 Dunmore (7-3).

The title game is Nov. 11 at the higher seed.

• Class A: The District 2 championship game is 7 p.m. Friday as Lackawanna Trail (6-4) plays at Old Forge (7-3).

The District 2 champion will host the District 1 champion on Nov. 11.

PLAYOFF TICKETS

All tickets will be available online only through Hometown Ticketing. A link to purchase tickets will be on piaad2.org some time Monday afternoon.

All tickets are $6. Children under 5 years old and adults 65 or older with proper ID will be admitted for free. All District 2 gold passes will be honored.

OFFICIATING CREWS

Since fans like to complain about officiating, here’s a handy guide to where to direct your anger.

Games featuring two WVC teams will have officiating crews from the Lackawanna Football Conference. Games with two LFC teams will have WVC crews.

Games between a WVC team and a LFC team will have split crews using officials from both conferences. Likewise, the D2-11 Class 6A games where District 2 teams are involved will have split crews.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Williamsport, a WVC member in football only, gained a spot in the Eastern Conference Class 5A/6A championship game. The Millionaires (4-6) will play Boyertown (5-5) this weekend at a site and time to be determined.

The LFC’s Susquehanna, which was bumped from the District 2 tournament when Holy Redeemer won Saturday night, will play in the Class A/2A title game. The Sabers (4-6) will play Penn Argyl (4-6) at a site and time to be determined.