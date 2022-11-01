Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE – Holy Redeemer honored one of its former stars before the start of its District 2 Class 2A volleyball playoff match on Monday.
Redeemer retired the number of former Royal volleyball star Monica Wignot.
Wignot was a multi-sport star at Redeemer before going on to play volleyball at the University of Pittsburgh. She died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Pittsburgh in March.
With the Royals, Wignot was a three-time Wyoming Valley Conference Player of the Year and three-time All-State selection.
Wignot also participated in track, soccer and basketball at Redeemer.