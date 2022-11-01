🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer volleyball players Kaylee Grybroski, left, and Olivia Bilbow unveil the retired jersey of Monica Wignot atop the bleachers at the Holy Redeemer gym on Monday night. Wignot was a multi-sport star at Holy Redeemer.

Holy Redeemer volleyball coach John Kablick points to heaven as he remembers Monica Wignot at the jersey reirement ceremony on Monday.

Katie Senunas, a former teammate and close friend of Monica Wignot, and Wignot’s parents, Terri and Tom Wignot, hold a banner featuring Monica’s jersey.

WILKES-BARRE – Holy Redeemer honored one of its former stars before the start of its District 2 Class 2A volleyball playoff match on Monday.

Redeemer retired the number of former Royal volleyball star Monica Wignot.

Wignot was a multi-sport star at Redeemer before going on to play volleyball at the University of Pittsburgh. She died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Pittsburgh in March.

With the Royals, Wignot was a three-time Wyoming Valley Conference Player of the Year and three-time All-State selection.

Wignot also participated in track, soccer and basketball at Redeemer.