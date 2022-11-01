Monica Wignot’s mother, Terri, looks a copy of Monica’s retired jersey held by members of the Holy Redeemer volleyball team. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>Katie Senunas, a former teammate and close friend of Monica Wignot, and Wignot’s parents, Terri and Tom Wignot, hold a banner featuring Monica’s jersey.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Holy Redeemer volleyball coach John Kablick points to heaven as he remembers Monica Wignot at the jersey reirement ceremony on Monday.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Holy Redeemer volleyball players Kaylee Grybroski, left, and Olivia Bilbow unveil the retired jersey of Monica Wignot atop the bleachers at the Holy Redeemer gym on Monday night. Wignot was a multi-sport star at Holy Redeemer.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE – Holy Redeemer honored one of its former stars before the start of its District 2 Class 2A volleyball playoff match on Monday.

Redeemer retired the number of former Royal volleyball star Monica Wignot.

Wignot was a multi-sport star at Redeemer before going on to play volleyball at the University of Pittsburgh. She died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Pittsburgh in March.

With the Royals, Wignot was a three-time Wyoming Valley Conference Player of the Year and three-time All-State selection.

Wignot also participated in track, soccer and basketball at Redeemer.