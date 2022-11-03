🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Lily Murray’s third-quarter goal broke a tie and lifted Honesdale to its second District 2 Class 3A field hockey title in three years with a 2-1 victory over Wyoming Valley West Tuesday night at Nesbitt Stadium.

Prior to the 2020 final, Honesdale had never won a district title in field hockey.

There were not any penalty corners and there was only one shot in the first quarter, but Honesdale’s Jillian Hoey made it count. Hoey slipped to her knees in the circle, scrambled to her feet quickly and swept a shot into the goal with 1:01 left.

The second quarter featured much more action, but the 1-0 lead held up through halftime.

Wyoming Valley West tied the game in the third quarter, but Honesdale answered just 1:46 later.

Laila Zdancewicz took the first shot of the second half 3:25 in and Izzy Kilgallon knocked home the rebound.

Honesdale went right back to work with the game tied, earning consecutive corners in the next two minutes.

On the second, Rozlynn Maciejewski got a shot through. Murray was set up on the goal line and deflected the shot into the cage with 9:44 left in the third.

Honesdale held Wyoming Valley West without a shot or penalty corner for the next 14 minutes but had to hold on against the Spartans, who had two corners after time ran out but could not get the equalizer.