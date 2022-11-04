🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Remembering how their previous meeting ended, Lake-Lehman was sharp right from the start against Holy Redeemer on Thursday night.

After building a 10-point lead in the first set, Lake-Lehman was able to accomplish a first in the history of District 2 girls volleyball.

The Black Knights became the first team to ever defeat Holy Redeemer in a District 2 match, claiming the Class 2A championship in a three-set sweep at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

“Our goal was to go out fast and keep hitting,” Lake-Lehman coach Chris Kukosky said. “They’re a great team. I have all the respect in the world for them. We just had to get out early.

“We got in some situations with passing, but we worked through it; we fought through it; and we came out on top. I can’t be any more proud of these girls.”

Holding back the Royals got increasingly difficult as the match wore on, but the Black Knights prevailed by set scores of 25-14, 25-23, 27-25.

Holy Redeemer had won the District 2 championship each of the first 15 years in the school’s existence. It defeated Lake-Lehman in last year’s final and came in as the top seed.

“We fed off of earlier this season when we went five sets with them and we lost by three points in the last set,” Kukosky said. “We made it our mission not to let that happen again.”

The sophomore combination of Ella Wilson and Kiersten Finarelli led the way at the net.

“We were confident in our skills and all of our practice time we put in,” said Wilson, who had nine kills, four blocks, 10 service points and six digs. “We just fought as hard as we could.”

Finarelli had seven blocks, including the title clincher, and five kills while also serving well with 13 points, four of them on aces.

“They’re the dynamic duo,” Kukosky said. “They’re very tough at the net and I have them for two more years now.”

Hailey Corey contributed 17ssists in the win. Brynn Giordano had nine digs while Sarah Jubis had eight digs and three aces.

Holy Redeemer was led by Kaylee Gryboski with 13 kills, five digs and two blocks. Megan Albrecht contributed 17 assists, seven digs and five points.