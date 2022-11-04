🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. – Berwick had never won a district girls volleyball championship prior to 2020.

Now, the Bulldogs are making it a habit.

With chants of “three-peat” coming from their cheering section at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, the unbeaten Bulldogs closed strong for their third straight championship, beating Dallas in four sets for the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional title.

Berwick won by set scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-12, 25-12, showing off an impressive response to having a streak of 30 straight winning sets broken.

“Dallas really got hot,” Berwick coach Sarah Warner said. “I give them a lot of credit. They’re a great team. They made a lot of great plays and made us have to work really hard.

“In turn, we got into a bunch of errors and we needed to just fix that to turn it around.”

With the power of Cece Isenberg and the leaping ability of Sarah Steeber leading the way at the net, Berwick took over in the final two sets.

“It’s a nice dynamic duo for sure,” Warner said.

Isenberg came out firing, blasting the ball with a powerful swing for the first point of the match. She finished with 28 kills and seven digs.

Steeber, who missed last year’s title run while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, had 10 kills and 11 digs.

“It feels amazing,” Steeber said. “I was so happy for them last year.

“It’s a great group of girls. I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else.”

Morgan Nevel ran the attack, finishing with 39 assists, 14 digs, 18 service points, 10 aces and five kills.

Camille Pinterich had 13 points, with the help of two aces, and 10 digs.

Berwick combined effective serving with the Isenberg-Steeber combination to take control immediately after Dallas won the second set.