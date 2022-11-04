🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area (8-2) at Bethlehem Freedom (8-2)

District 2/4-11 6A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Wilkes-Barre Area at Emmaus winner in the semifinals.

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (20-9), 3rd year; Freedom’s Jason Roeder (128-73), 18th year

Last Meeting: Freedom 42-25 in 2008

First Meeting: Freedom 42-25 in 2008

All-Time Series: Freedom 1-0

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars posted their first shutout in defeating Berwick 20-0, but the victory came with a heavy price. QB Tyler Wolfe, the Times Leader Player of the Year in 2021, suffered a season-ending injury. No matter what the coaching staff concocts, there is no way to replace 1,950 passing yards and 23 TD throws. If Hazleton Area makes any progress in the postseason, the onus will be on the defense.

Scouting Freedom: The Patriots have recorded nine consecutive winning seasons under Roeder. The losses came early, 19-13 to Emmaus and 21-13 to Parkland. RB Jalen Fletcher isn’t big, but he’s elusive and physical and has 1,230 yards and 20 TDs on the ground. QB Ethan Neidig, a first-year starter, has been an effective thrower and runner. Freedom will use four wideouts quite a bit to spread out the defense.

Bottom Line: Hazleton Area needs to keep the game low scoring.

Wilkes-Barre Area (6-4) at Emmaus (9-1)

District 2/4-11 6A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Hazleton Area at Bethlehem Freedom winner in the semifinals.

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (91-92), 17th year; Emmaus’ Harold Fairclough (55-21), 7th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting WBA: Three impressive wins after a heartbreaking loss to Delaware Valley allowed the Wolfpack to gain the final playoff spot. Much has been made of the RB tandem of Mekhi Nelson and Howie Shiner, but credit must also go to the defense. Leading tacklers Gannon Redding and Naquan Johnson pace a unit that is playing at a high level. However, WBA doesn’t create many turnovers, with three of its seven coming last week vs. winless Wyoming Valley West.

Scouting Emmaus: After a couple close calls to start the season, the top-seeded Hornets have impressively run the table except for a 20-14 loss to undefeated Nazareth three weeks ago. Strong-arm QB Jake Fotta, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury, has passed for 1,801 yards and 18 TDs. WR Dylan Darville is closing in on 1,000 yards receiving and doesn’t need much room to operate. RB Tylik Jarvis gives the offense balance.

Bottom Line: The game might be closer than an eighth seed vs. first seed usually is.

Delaware Valley (5-5) at Pittston Area (7-3)

District 2 5A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Abington Heights at Scranton winner for the championship.

The Coaches: Del Val’s Keith Olsommer (172-98), 24th year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (24-35), 6th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Del Val: The Warriors recovered from a 1-4 start and looked destine for the top seed. Then came a head-scratcher – a 38-13 loss to then two-win Abington Heights to end the regular season. RBs Paulie Weinrich and Ryder Machado are a very good one-two punch. Del Val uses two quarterbacks – Tyler Bird and Logan Olsommer – and the stats are OK, although nine interceptions stick out. TE/DE Aiden Black has been a force on both side of the ball.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots have made the district playoffs in the last four non-COVID seasons, but were more of a bracket filler than contender. That has changed this season. The 35-0 win over Wyoming Area showed there are plenty of weapons – QB Drew DeLucca, RB Harry Pugliese and WR Kevin Lockett among them. Perhaps the biggest improvement has been along the O-line, which has been opening holes and giving the passing game time to operate.

Bottom Line: In August, Del Val would have been a big favorite. That’s certainly not the case now.

Nanticoke Area (5-5) at Crestwood (9-1)

District 2 4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the North Pocono at Berwick winner in the semifinals.

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (52-79), 13th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (27-15), 4th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 49-7 in 2020

First Meeting: Crestwood 14-0

All-Time Series: Tied 11-11-1

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans are back in the district playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their last three postseason appearances came in the Eastern Conference. The offense – led by speedy RB Zach Fox – leans so heavily to the run its might as well fall over. Nanticoke Area has rushed for 2,887 yards while passing for a WVC-low 131. The run defense has been solid, but it hasn’t faced anything close to what Crestwood presents.

Scouting Crestwood: The most amazing stats about the Comets isn’t their 358 rushing yards per game behind RB Noah Schultz and QB Jaden Shedlock. It’s that in 420 rushing attempts the team has lost only four fumbles. Crestwood has been on a roll since a semi-sloppy 35-14 loss to Dallas in Week 2. LBs Cole Kakalecik and Lincoln Bibla and DE Magnus Bibla lead a defense that has held seven opponents to under 100 yards rushing.

Bottom Line: Crestwood is a heavy favorite and both teams love to run the ball, so no matter what happens this game should be over quickly.

North Pocono (4-6) at Berwick (4-6)

District 2 4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Nanticoke Area at Crestwood winner in the semifinals.

The Coaches: North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (55-60), 11th year; Berwick’s Mike Bennett (4-6), 1st year

Last Meeting: Berwick 48-14 in 2017

First Meeting: Berwick 41-0 in 1983

All-Time Series: Berwick 7-4

Scouting North Pocono: After opening with two victories, the Trojans have struggled to score points. They’ve been shut out three times, including a 47-0 by Crestwood last Friday, and scored just seven points on three other occasions. RB Michael Blaine, a 1,000-yard rusher with 10 TDs, is the main weapon on offense. But if he gets curtailed, there doesn’t appear to be enough of a passing game to pick up the slack.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs looked really good in a 39-22 victory over Dallas, but since then have lost three in a row and been shut out twice with the latest 20-0 to Hazleton Area last Friday. The three-game slide was against some very good opponents, including unbeaten Danville and Crestwood. Berwick has also turned over the ball eight times in the last three games after having seven in the first seven contests. Inconsistency on both sides of the ball has been a culprit in the sub-.500 record.

Bottom Line: Berwick should be able to move on.

Wyoming Area (5-5) at Dallas (8-2)

District 2 4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Honesdale at Valley View winner in the semifinals.

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (94-60) 14th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (61-30), 8th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 21-20 OT in 2017

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 14-7 in 1966

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 24-17

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors were shut out for the second time this season, falling 35-0 to rival Pittston Area. The problems were twofold – they couldn’t contain Pittston Area’s passing attack and they made numerous mistakes that threw the offense out of whack. Wyoming Area has thrown for only 280 yards this season, second lowest in the WVC. The young team simply isn’t designed to play from behind. If the running game is stop, so are the Warriors.

Scouting Dallas: Dallas rolled rival Lake-Lehman 49-6 as RB Parker Bolesta went over 2,000 yards rushing for the season. The attack is very balanced and that could be trouble for Wyoming Area, which struggled vs. Pittston Area’s ability to run and pass. Plus, Dallas does both better than Pittston Area. The Mountaineers, though, have stumbled down the stretch with two losses in their last four games.

Bottom Line: Can’t envision Dallas letting this one slip away.

Lake-Lehman (3-7) at Scranton Prep (7-3)

District 2 3A Semifinals

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Note: The site and day have been changed because the site for Friday is being used for a district soccer championship game.

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Carbondale Area at Western Wayne winner for the championship.

The Coaches: Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (86-57) 13th year; Prep’s Terry Gallagher (69-13), 7th year

Last Meeting: Prep 63-6 in Week 3

First Meeting: Prep 44-8 in 2016

All-Time Series: Prep 5-0

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights have improved since that 57-point loss to Prep way back in September. QB Landon Schuckers has brought a passing element to the attack. The running game has shown some improvement as well. However, the scoring remains an issue as does the ability to slow down better opponents. The gap has closed some since Week 3, but not nearly enough to pull off a massive upset.

Scouting Prep: The Cavaliers gave up a long TD pass late in the game in a 22-16 loss to Valley View. They threw much more than usual as the running game was plugged up a bit. Prep wins mainly with the legs of RB Quenten Palermo and QB Louis Paris. That duo led a rushing attack that produced 316 yards – and over 10 per rush – the last time Prep played Lehman.

Bottom Line: Prep has outscored Lehman 244-29 in the previous five meetings. That trend will likely continue.

Holy Redeemer (4-6) vs. Lakeland (10-0)

District 2 2A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Riverside at Dunmore winner for the championship.

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (7-27), 4th year; Lakeland’s Dave Piwowarczyk (30-9), 4th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals set the school record for wins in a season with a 34-12 victory over Montrose. QB Jacob Hunter went over 2,000 yards passing and has a WVC-best 27 TD throws. WR Zach Perta will be among the fastest, if not the fastest, player on the field. However, they are venturing into uncharted waters with their first district appearance and based on the opponent the seas will be turbulent.

Scouting Lakeland: Where do you start? Dominico Spataro is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the state. All-State TE/DL Lacota Dippre, a Holy Cross recruit, is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound destroyer on both sides of the ball. RB Evan Pochas has four 100-yard games and probably could have more if not for the numerous blowout victories. Only D2-3A top seed Western Wayne has been able to battle the Chiefs into the fourth quarter.

Bottom Line: To say Redeemer will have its hands full is an understatement.