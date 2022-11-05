🔊 Listen to this

Ilana Rosenthal capped a memorable tennis season with a memorable day.

The Seminary sophomore won a pair of matches on Saturday to claim the PIAA Class 2A girls singles championship at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Rosenthal saved her best performance for the championship match. She didn’t drop a game in defeating Sewickley Acadamey’s Ashley Close, 6-0, 6-0.

In the semifinal, she defeated South Park’s Nicole Kempton, 6-1, 6-2.

It was another championship for Rosenthal.

She won the District 2 singles title back on Oct. 18. She made sure that her dominant play from that tournament carried over into states, which began on Friday.

Rosenthal opened her PIAA run with wins over a pair of fellow sophomores. She defeated District 3 runner-up Mia Gassert 6-1, 6-1 before knocking out the District 1 champion, Hannah Kideckel, 6-1, 6-0. Kideckel had won her opening match at states 6-0, 6-0.

That put Rosenthal in the final four against the top three seeds out of Pittsburgh. Kempton, the WPIAL champ, won her matches 6-0, 6-0 and then 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Rosenthal and the Blue Knights extended the Wyoming Valley Conference’s recent high-level success in tennis.

Back in May, Dallas’ Kyle and Tucker Chesman won the PIAA Class 2A doubles championship during the boys season. Tucker Chesman and Dan Flynn also won bronze for the Mountaineers in the 2021 state doubles tournament.