Joe Maddon gives lifelong cubs fan Bob Wojack, 75, of Yatesville, a fist bump before signing a copy of his book at Barnes & Noble in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.

Joe Maddon is interviewed at a book signing in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.

People lined up at Barnes & Nobels in the Arena Hib Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township to get Joe Maddon to sign copies of his book on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — “The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball & Life” is much more than a reiteration of Joe Maddon’s life as a former Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels manager.

Instead, it’s a commentary on the value of perseverance and commitment to both baseball and to community, according to Maddon.

Maddon, who wrote the book with baseball writer Tom Verducci, was at Barnes and Noble Saturday, for a book signing, which provided a chance for him to get to know his readers.

“I didn’t want this book to be limited to one genre,” he said. “I wanted to eclipse that and become something more.”

The line of people waiting to get books signed snaked around the bookstore’ and was compromised of young and old, male and female readers, many of whom were buying multiple copies for Christmas presents.

Jeff Acornley, of Wilkes-Barre, came prepared with a camera for a photo with Maddon.

Acornley said he’s a fan of Maddon, not only as a baseball great, but as a quality human being.

He points to Maddon efforts to assist Hazleton in providing opportunities for families and restoring a sense of community.

“His humanity shines,” he said. “It goes way beyond baseball.”

Ann Marie Lavelle was waiting in line to get the book signed and hand it over to her husband, Phil, for his birthday, as he stood next to her.

The Lavelles were impressed with the amount of people who stood in line to get their books signed.

Gert Whipple had several copies signed earmarked for Christmas gifts.

“They make the perfect present,” she said.

Like many Americans, Maddon is watching the World Series, pitting the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’ve been rooting for the Phillies a bit and I know several players on the team,” he said. “I don’t have a horse in the race, other than the guys I’m rooting for individually.”

But Maddon said its been a good series, with many people watching.

“I think it’s been good for baseball,” he said. “I think that baseball has benefitted from the match up and the way it played out. It’s been very entertaining.”

When asked if he would manage again, Maddon said he would.

But, he said it would take the right people and the right circumstances.

He said that, as a manager, he’s always wanted to be less intrusive and to allow players and coaches to “do their thing.”

“I don’t know if this book is going to mean I’m more or less attractive (as a manager),” he said, laughing. “But we’ll see how it plays out.”

Maddon, a Hazleton native, is also well known as founder of the Hazleton Integration Project.

When he was let go from Angels this season, Maddon had the opportunity to spend more time in Hazleton and in Luzerne County.

Being able to once again enjoy the area was a “silver lining” of a difficult situation, he said.

“I’m back on my dirt,” Maddon said. “I love where I’m from and I’m walking the same dirt that I did in high school and before that.”

Hazleton, he said, is making a slow and steady comeback.

Maddon will be doing a second book signing event from 4 – 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at the HIP Center on East Fourth Street, Hazleton.