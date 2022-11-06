🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area senior Madelyn Keating was once again the fastest girl from District 2.

Repeating a status she established during the district championships 10 days earlier, Keating led Wyoming Valley Conference performers Saturday in the PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey.

Keating’s fourth-place finish in Class 2A led a group of five medal-winning individuals and two top-10 teams from the WVC during a day filled with six state championship races in unseasonably warm conditions.

Madison Hedglin from Dallas was sixth, two spots behind Keating, while leading Dallas to 10th in the team standings, one behind Crestwood, which was ninth in a district-leading team performance.

Nick Hockenbury from Lake-Lehman had the district’s best boys time, but Wyoming Seminary had the WVC’s best place finish and Elk Lake freshman Kendel Jones had the district’s best place finish.

Keating, Hedglin and Crestwood’s Ella Novelli each medaled in the Class 2A girls race. There were 25 medalists for each race and Novelli claimed the last available medal in 2A with her 25th-place finish.

Novelli was 15th in Class A in 17:44.7.

Hockenbury completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:04.

Keating posted a time of 19:34.8.

The best finish by any District 2 representative was turned in by the Montrose girls team, which took second in Class A, losing out on the sixth-runner tiebreaker. Notre Dame Green Pond and Montrose each had 78 points for their five runners, but Montrose did not have a sixth runner.

Keating was 14th two years ago as a sophomore, in her first year of cross country, but missed all but the final two meets last season while working back from reconstructive knee surgery.

PIAA CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(3.1-mile Hershey Parkview Course)

CLASS A GIRLS

WVC Entries

Mary Kate Kupsky, MMI Prep, 83rd, 22:55

Rebecca Polgar, Wyoming Seminary, 96th, 23:10

Team race: Notre Dame Green Pond over Montrose, 78-78 (sixth-runner tiebreaker). District 2 team: Montrose, 2nd of 23, 78; Lakeland, 16th of 23rd, 359. Individual winner: Virginia Kraus, Moravian Academy, 18:54. Top District 2 finisher: Paige Brewer, Montrose, 15th, 21:03. Other District 2 medalists: Mary Pichette, Montrose, 18th, 21:04; Katie Korty, Forest City, 19th, 21:07. Total finishers: 257.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

WVC Team Finishes

Crestwood, 9th of 22, 242 points

Dallas, 10th of 22, 244 points

WVC Individual Finishers

Madelyn Keating, Wyoming Area, 4th, 19:34.8

Madison Hedglin, Dallas, 6th, 19:53.1

Ella Novelli, Crestwood, 25th, 20:40.2

Hannah Sayre, Lake-Lehman, 30th, 20:54.8

Alana Palmaoili, Lake-Lehman, 46th, 21:19.2

Emily Lehman, Holy Redeemer, 65th, 21:45.2

Maggie Kozich, Crestwood, 67th, 21:45.5

Sarah Williams, Dallas, 80th, 21:58.2

Kaelyn Barker, Crestwood, 122nd, 22:41.3

Olivia Thomas, Dallas, 128th, 22:47.2

Ellie Kozich, Crestwood, 130th, 22:49.3

Juliana Sobocinski, Dallas, 143rd, 23:05.5

Erika Doran, Dallas, 159th, 23:25.0

Maddie Danko, Crestwood, 169th, 23:56.3

Makayla Miller, Dallas, 187th, 24:28.1

Sarah Gauntlett, Dallas, 200th, 24:52.1

Katie Kozich, Crestwood, 215th, 25:19.2

Maggie Riccio, Crestwood, 223rd, 26:04.1

Team race: Erie Cathedral Prep over Danville, 111-115. Individual winner: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:11.3. Top District 2 finisher: Keating. Other District 2 medalists: Lacey Danilovitz, Riverside, 19:44.4; Hedglin; Brenna Dahlgren, Honesdale, 23rd, 20:37.1; Novelli. Total finishers: 243.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

WVC Individuals Finishers

Milana Daiute, Hazleton Area, 96th, 21:21.6

Jillian Wolk, Hazleton Area, 178th, 22:45.2

Team race: North Allegheny over State College, 60-118. District 2 Team: Abington Heights, 11th of 20, 254. Individual winner: Natalie McLean, Pine Richland, 18:46.1. Top District 2 finisher: Anna Pucilowski, Abington Heights, 27th, 20:05.5. Total finishers: 233.

CLASS A BOYS

WVC Entry

Jack Novelli, Wyoming Seminary, 15th, 17:44.7

Team race: Central Cambria over Jenkintown, 95-108. District 2 team: Elk Lake, 13th of 23, 324 points. Individual winner: Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 16:33.4. Top District 2 finisher: Kendel Jones, Elk Lake, 12th, 17:35.0; Novelli; Brayden Clarke, Lackawanna Trail, 20th, 17:57.1; Nate Sinkovich, Montrose, 24th, 18:00.0. Total finishers: 267.

CLASS 2A BOYS

WVC Team Finish

Crestwood, 13th of 21, 307 points

WVC Individual Finishers

Nick Hockenbury, Lake-Lehman, 21st, 17:04.2

Mason Staude, Crestwood, 50th, 17:51.9

Weston Medvetz, Crestwood, 93rd, 18:30.9

James Modrovsky, Crestwood, 125th, 18:51.3

Ryan Kozich, Crestwood, 162nd, 19:17.3

Conor Buckley, Crestwood, 182nd, 19:30.1

Jacob Lettieri, Crestwood, 183rd, 19:30.4

Bryce Phillips, Dallas, 185th, 19:32.5

Nate Higgins, Crestwood, 198th, 19:55.8

Team race: Grove City over Danville, 67-128. Other District 2 Team: Honesdale, 12th of 21, 291 points. Individual winner: Lieberman Rory, Danville, 15:53.6. Top District 2 finisher: Hockenbury. Total finishers: 247.

CLASS 3A BOYS

WVC Individual Finisher

Samuel Capitano, Pittston Area, 215th, 19:15.24

Team race: North Allegheny over La Salle College High, 85-161. District 2 team: Abington Heights, 19th of 21, 435 points. Individual winner: Brian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham, 15:24.2. Top District 2 finisher: Brian McCormack, Scranton, 33rd, 16:16.3. Total finishers: 236.