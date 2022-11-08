🔊 Listen to this

Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) pins New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) against the boards during the second period of an NHL game Monday in Elmont, N.Y.

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) guards the goal during the third period of an NHL game against the Calgary Flames on Monday in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime.

NEW YORK — Noah Dobson scored a power-play 4:02 into overtime and the the New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Sebastian Aho, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri also scored as New York came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to get is sixth win in seven games. Mathew Barzal had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves.

Mikael Backlund had two goals and Elias Lindholm also scored as Calgary lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2) — the second straight in overtime. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves in the opener of the Flames’ three-game northeast road trip after playing eight straight at home.

The Islanders had a power play in overtime after an offensive zone interference penalty on Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. New York controlled possession in its offensive zone for the entire man-advantage until Barzal set up Dobson for the game-winning goal. It was the defenseman’s fourth of the season.

Sorokin denied Lindholm twice, once from the door step, midway through overtime to keep it tied.

Calgary had a 30-12 advantage on shots through 40 minutes but the Islanders found their game in the third period, erasing a two-goal deficit with two scores in a 59-second span midway through the period.

Lee deposited a rebound for his seventh of the season at 10:08. Nelson then fired a shot from the slot that deflected off a Flames defenseman, and Lee found the puck to the side of Calgary’s goalie. Shortly after that, Palmieri’s beat Markstrom from the right face-off circle to tie it with 8:53 to go in the period.

The Flames got off to a strong start, outshooting the Islanders 18-4 in the first 20 minutes.

Backlund opened the scoring with 8:44 left in the first as he got a backhand pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and wired a shot past Sorokin’s blocker.

Aho tied it 1:10 later when he got behind the Flames’ defense and got a pass from Barzal to get his first of the season. It came on the Islanders first shot on goal of the game.

Lindholm put the Flames back ahead with a nifty redirection of a shot by Noah Hanifin with 3:39 left in the period.

Backlund increased the Flames’ lead to 3-1 with his second of the night and fifth of the season with 5:50 left in the second. It came on Calgary’s 28th shot of the game.

Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck played 3:32 in the first period, but did not return for the remainder of the game.

Bruins 3, Blues 1

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal with 7:15 remaining and the Boston Bruins beat the slumping St. Louis Blues.

Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 25 saves as the Bruins improved to 7-0-0 at home and won for the eighth time in nine games overall.

Brayden Schenn scored and Jordan Binnington had 34 saves in the Blues’ seventh straight loss — all in regulation.

With the score tied 1-1 deep into the third period, St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly was whistled for tripping with 8:28 left to put the Bruins on the power play and they capitalized.

Binnington stopped two shots by Marchand and managed to cover a rebound during an extended scrum in front of the net. However, the Bruins won the faceoff and worked the puck around to Bergeron in the slot for a one-timer that put Boston back on top with his fifth of the season.

Frederic helped seal it with 3:32 left with his third.

The Bruins led 1-0 after DeBrusk scored on a power play with 6:26 left in the first period, taking a backhand feed from Pastrnak in the slot and slipping it between Binnington’s legs for his fifth.

Schenn tied it for St. Louis on a one-timer with 8:23 left in the second off a crossing pass from Jordan Kyrou. It was his third. Former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug also assisted on the goal.

Capitals 5, Oilers 4

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers to snap a four-game losing streak.

Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It’s also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit’s Ville Husso and Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162.

Goal No. 788 of Ovechkin’s career put him 13 back of Gordie Howe for second on the career list and 106 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable. Ovechkin has heated up recently with five goals and two assists during a six-game point streak, including the setup of Kuznetsov’s goal with 1:51 left that turned out to be vital when the Oilers scored 45 seconds later.

Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist in his latest showdown with former junior hockey teammate Connor McDavid, who was playing his 500th regular-season NHL game. He stole the puck from Oilers forward Warren Foegele and scored late in the first period, added a second on the power play early in the second and, with Washington skating 5-on-3, delivered a perfect cross-crease pass to Kuznetsov for his first goal of the season.

Kuznetsov added two assists, and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also had three points — all on the power play, where Washington went 4 for 5.

McDavid added to his league-leading goal total with his 13th of the season and Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the third period, but the Oilers could not pull off the comeback and extended their losing streak to three. Nugent Hopkins also scored a goal batting the puck out of the air in the first, and Skinner allowed five goals on 31 shots.

Charlie Lindgren made 12 of his 25 saves in the third period of his fourth start with the Capitals, who were playing extremely short-handed with players adding up to almost $40 million in salary cap hits out of the lineup because of injury. Dmitry Orlov became the latest absence, joining defenseman John Carlson and forwards T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Connor Brown, Carl Hagelin and Beck Malenstyn.

Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Washington debut after being claimed off waivers Sunday from Toronto. Defenseman Lucas Johansen played his second NHL game and first of the season in place of Orlov. Aube-Kubel, who famously dropped and dented the Stanley Cup on the ice during Colorado’s championship celebration in June, delivered a big hit on Evander Kane in the first period of his first game with the Capitals.