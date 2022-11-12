🔊 Listen to this

Drake Marshall picked up where he left off from a big 2021-22 season for Wilkes, scoring 21 points on Friday to lift the Colonels men’s basketball team to a 64-48 win over Gettysburg at the Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament.

Marshall scored 11 points in the second half after the Colonels trailed 31-28 at the break.

He added six rebounds, two steals and two assists. Cayden Merrifield had nine points while Jack Argento and Jake Robel had seven boards apiece. Wilkes shot 48% from the floor.

The win puts the Colonels (2-0) into Saturday’s tournament championship game against former MAC Freedom foe Eastern. The Eagles beat Wilson College 83-70 in Friday’s other game.

King’s 85, PSU Hazleton 50

The Monarchs opened on a 14-5 run and hit 12 threes to earn a non-conference win at home.

Carmine Castiello hit six of those shots from behind the arc and scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as King’s (2-0) took a 47-24 lead into the break.

Tyler Faux added 13 points while Will Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds to go with five assists.

Patrick Bennie finished with 10 points and Garrett Burys had 11 boards.

Donovan Cumberbatch had 12 points to top Penn State Hazleton.

Catholic 80, Misericordia 73

Kevin Lazdowsky scored 25 to lead four Cougars in double figures, but it wasn’t enough for a win in the opening round of the Messiah Tournament.

Lazdowsky also led the team in rebounds with six. Nate Kreitzer (15 points), Nick Prociak (11) and Joe Baldachino (10) all contributed for Misericordia.

The Cougars cut a 15-point second-half deficit down to four points with 3:44 left but couldn’t pull closer.

MEN’S HOCKEY

King’s 5, Neumann 2

Sophomore Kent Lee delivered a hat trick to give the Monarchs a conference win on the road.

Alexander Ray and Aaron Frenkel scored in the first period to give King’s the lead. Lee scored the next three for the Monarchs, getting the game-winner in the second and icing the game with an empty-netter.

Ismael Ralsten finished with 37 saves on 39 shots for the win.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

No. 5 Nazareth 7, Wilkes 1

Gianna Manzi banked a puck in from behind the net for the Colonels’ lone goal against the nationally ranked Golden Flyers.

Nazareth led 3-1 after one period and took control with three more goals in the second period. Addy Olson finished with 58 saves in net for Wilkes.

Utica 10, King’s 0

Syd Dahl finished with a career-high 67 saves for the Monarchs in a loss in a UCHC matchup.

WRESTLING

No. 21 TCNJ 30, Wilkes 9

The Colonels dropped their first dual of season with a road loss against nationally ranked The College of New Jersey.

Cameron Butka scored the lone contested win of the night for Wilkes, earning a 5-4 decision at 197 pounds.