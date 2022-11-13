🔊 Listen to this

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.

Buckeyes freshman Dallen Hayden rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662. Stroud was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6).

NO. 3 MICHIGAN 34, NEBRASKA 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping Michigan stay undefeated.

The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006, when they closed the regular season as the second-ranked team with a loss to rival and top-ranked Ohio State. Michigan faces the Buckeyes on the road in two weeks with the Big Ten East Division title at stake.

Corum had 100-plus yards rushing — in the first half — for the seventh straight game. J.J. McCarthy was 8 of 17 for 129 yards with two touchdown passes and added a rushing TD.

Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) started quarterback Chubba Purdy in place of Casey Thompson, who missed a second straight game with an elbow injury. Purdy left in the second quarter after appearing to injure his right ankle. Logan Smothers then filled in.

Purdy was 6 of 12 for 56 yards and ran for a team-high 39 yards. Smothers was 4 of 8 for 15 yards for the Cornuskers (146 yards of offense).

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 66, MISSOURI 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead Tennessee past Mizzou.

The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers (4-6, 2-5) rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 200.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and Bru McCoy caught nine passes for 111 yards.

NO. 12 CLEMSON 31, LOUISVILLE 16

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville’s M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard TD as Clemson won its 39th straight at home.

The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division and its spot in the league title game next month a week ago.

Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense got back on track to improve to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4). The Cardinals, who had a four-game win streak halted, played the second half without standout quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was hurt on the last play of the second quarter.

Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 throws for 185 yards. Phil Mafah ran for 106 yards and Shipley 97 as the Tigers finished with 248 yards on the ground.

NO. 7 LSU 13, ARKANSAS 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense for LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards.

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) forced and recovered an Arkansas fumble on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch the win.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter behind third-string quarterback Cade Fortin. He entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.

Williams had scored LSU’s only touchdown, a 1-yarder, late in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. LSU’s offense otherwise struggled, with only one of its 13 series yielding more than 40 yards.

Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC’s top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries.

UCONN 36, NO. 19 LIBERTY 33

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn over Liberty.

With the win, the Huskies (6-5) are bowl-eligible under first-year coach Jim Mora after winning only once last season.

The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter, but Turner found Clercius for the go-ahead score with 5:43 left and connected with Keelan Marion on a 2-point conversion to put UConn up three.

Turner finished 15 of 21 for 103 yards. Robert Burns led UConn’s rushing attach with 104 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.

TJ Green led Liberty (8-2) with 119 yards rushing on 24 carries and a touchdown.

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 35, NAVY 32

BALTIMORE — Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in Notre Dame’s win over Navy.

Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game.

Lenzy’s 38-yard touchdown put the Irish ahead 14-0. They led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy (3-7) closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.

Navy (3-7) had the ball down 21-13 in the second quarter, but an interception on a trick play gave the Irish possession at the Navy 41. Pyne ran for an 11-yard touchdown moments later, and then the blocked punt by Jack Kiser set up Pyne’s 37-yard TD toss to Jayden Thomas.

PURDUE 31, NO. 21 ILLINOIS 24

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat Illinois to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess.

The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who were firmly in control until losing their last two games.

The Boilermakers finish the season with favorable matchups against Northwestern and at Indiana.

Purdue scored on three-straight drives to take a 28-21 lead on Durham’s 13-yard touchdown reception with 13:13 left, finishing a drive that was aided by three Illinois penalties.

Tommy DeVito struggled against pressure and threw his first interception since a Sept. 10 win over Virginia. Purdue became the first team to hold Illinois star Chase Brown to fewer than 100 rushing yards this season.

MICHIGAN STATE 27, RUTGERS 21

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a victory over Rutgers and keep the Spartans’ bowl hopes alive.

The Spartans built a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter on Thorne’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed.

The Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) pulled within 21-14 when tight end Johnny Langan plowed up the middle on a one-yard touchdown run late in the quarter. It was the first time in the last three games that Rutgers had scored any points in the second half.

Rutgers had a chance to cut the margin in the final quarter but Jacob Slade blocked Jude McAtamney’s 39-yard field goal attempt and cornerback Ameer Speed picked up the ball and returned it to the Michigan State 44. Seven plays later, Ben Patton made a 34-yard field goal to give the Spartans a 10-point lead with 6:28 to play. He later added a 48-yard kick.

PITTSBURGH 37, VIRGINIA 7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams returned interceptions for touchdowns on the first two plays from scrimmage and Pittsburgh reached bowl eligibility with a victory at Virginia.

Devonshire’s interception of Brennan Armstrong and 29-yard return gave the Panthers (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 7-0 lead after just 5 seconds. After a touchback, Armstrong tried to throw deeper, but Williams intercepted and went 39 yard for the TD.

The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-6), who needed a victory to remain in contention for a bowl berth, trailed 28-0 by the end of the first quarter. Many in the sparse crowd that booed them as they left the field at halftime then seemingly also left on a sunny, warm fall afternoon.

Israel Abanikanda added to his nation-leading touchdown total with a 1-yard run on Pitts’ first offensive possession, and Kedon Slovis hit Jared Wayne with a 31-yard scoring pass on the next, putting the Panthers ahead 28-0 with 2:33 left in the opening quarter.

Ben Sauls kicked three second-half field goals and the outcome was never in doubt as Pitt won for the sixth time in the last seven meetings with the Cavaliers. The Panthers outgained Virginia 397-144 and held the home team to minus 8 rushing yards.

FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Richardson accounted for three scores in what might have been his final home game at Florida and the Gators steamrolled South Carolina.

Florida (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) avenged an ugly loss to the Gamecocks last season, won consecutive league games for the first time in nearly two years and became bowl eligible in coach Billy Napier’s first season.

The Gators dominated from the start, scoring on their first four drives and leading 24-0 before South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) crossed midfield. Richardson opened the drubbing with a 3-yard run and doubled the lead with a 15-yard strike to Ricky Pearsall. Freshman Trevor Etienne had the play of the game: an 85-yard TD run that made it 21-0 late in the first quarter.

South Carolina’s third quarter was somehow worse than its first. Coach Shane Beamer’s team fumbled three times in its first four snaps out of the locker room, gift-wrapping three short fields for Florida that resulted in a missed field goal, a touchdown and a turnover on downs.

Florida’s defense played its best game of the season, with the highlight coming when 415-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson ripped the ball out of Jaheim Bell’s arms and rambled 8 yards the other way. Watson was so tired that he barely celebrated when he reached teammates eagerly awaiting his arrival on the sideline.