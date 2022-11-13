🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown congratulates Brendan Boris (70) as he and teammates Jason Schweizerhof (19) and Adam Piston (5) accept the Mayor’s Cup Award after defeating King’s College.

Wilkes University’s Xavier Powell accepts the Mayor’s Cup MVP award for the Colonels from school President Gregory Kant. Powell passed for six touchdowns on the day.

Wilkes University Colonel senior Jason Schweizerhof (19) makes an over the shoulder catch for a 33-yard touchdown from QB Xavier Powell. King’s College’s defensive back Teone Sherrod defends.

It looks like Wilkes University junior Jason Dean (80) was stopped by two King’s College defenders when he broke away for an 22-yard touchdown.

Cheryl Ish, associate vice president and executive director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation at King’s College, presents the Mayor’s Cup MVP for the Monarchs to senior Brandon Cohen.

Elijah Jules (4) catches a ball in the flat from Wilkes QB Xavier Powell. Jules had two touchdowns on the day.

Senior Dallas Soloman (8) lifts Ryan McCombs (48) high in the air after McCombs brought down a three-yard touchdown pass from King’s QB Tyler Moore.

Xavier Powell threw for a school record six touchdowns, Elijah Jules notched the 1,000-yard mark rushing for the season and Angel Ramos posted four sacks to lead Wilkes to a 58-42 victory over crosstown rival King’s College in the 26th annual Mayor’s Cup game Saturday afternoon at Schmidt Stadium.

Wilkes concludes the season with a 7-3 overall record, the fourth straight season with six or more wins under head coach Jonathan Drach. King’s slipped to 8-2 overall following the road defeat.

The Wilkes offense was rolling from the first snap to the last play thanks to the play of quarterback Xavier Powell and running back Elijah Jules. Powell wasted little time connecting on his first touchdown of the game finding Devin Higgins for a 16-yard score to put the Colonels ahead 7-0 with 7:59 left in the first quarter.

Two minutes later Jules began his stellar day on the ground finding a seam and bursting through for a 68-yard touchdown run to extend the Wilkes advantage to 14-0 with 5:20 still remaining in the opening frame.

Powell and Jules then used each other for the Colonels third score of the game as a screen pass worked to perfection with Jules running in from five yards out to push the lead to three scores with Wilkes leading 21-0 early in the second quarter.

King’s scored its first points on special teams as Tyler Carey took the ensuing kickoff 87-yards down the right side for the touchdown as the Monarchs trailed 21-7 with 14:42 left in the second.

Wilkes responded right back as Powell notched his third touchdown pass of the game hitting his tight end Jason Dean for a 22-yard score which kept the Colonels ahead 28-7 with 11:27 left in the half.

Carey was at it again on the next kickoff taking his second consecutive attempt back for a score, this time a 93-yard run to keep the Monarchs in the contest trailing 28-14.

Powell continued to torch the King’s secondary in the first half posting his fourth throwing score connecting with Jason Schweizerhof for a 33-yard pitch-and-catch upping the advantage to 35-14 with 8:56 on the second quarter clock.

Wilkes added three more points just before the half ended as Igor Rzasa connected on a 30-yard field goal to put Wilkes in control 38-14 at the break.

The Colonel defense, which was stout the whole game, got into the scoring tear to start the third quarter as De’Von James picked off Monarch quarterback Tyler Moore and returned it 32 yards for the touchdown to give Wilkes its largest lead of the game at 45-14.

After King’s scored its first offensive touchdown of the day, Nate Whitaker caught a pass from Powell and scampered around several defenders breaking multiple tackles on way for a 43-yard score as Wilkes hit for over 50 points for the first time this season leading 52-21 with 6:07 left in the third quarter.

One more touchdown pass from Powell, which tied the school record for scoring throws in a single game, finished off the offensive explosion as Dean went in for his second score of the game putting Wilkes ahead 58-27 with :32 remaining in the third.

King’s scored the only points in the fourth quarter, two touchdowns, but it was not enough to keep pace with Wilkes on a day where everything seemed to click offensive for the Colonels.

Powell finished 18-of-30 for 314 yards and six touchdowns while rushing six times for 59 more yards on way to being named the team’s most valuable player (MVP) of the game. Jules rushed 25 times for 139 yards, reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the process finishing with 1,004 yards. It also marked the sixth time Jules has went over 100+ yards on the season.

Seven different Colonel receivers posted two or more catches led by Jules four receptions for 84 yards and one score.

John Washington led the Wilkes defense with a team-high nine tackles. James followed with eight tackles and the interception return for a touchdown. Ramos was in the Monarch backfield all day causing havoc finishing with eight tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks including a forced fumble.

Brandon Cohen was named the MVP for King’s finishing with 11 receptions for 94 yards and two scores.

Wilkes piled on 488 yards of total offense averaging 7.6 yards per-play on way to the season-high 58 points.

Misericordia 21, Lycoming 14

Misericordia got an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Cougars defeated the Warriors.

Anthon DePalma also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Engle, and Eric Jeffries scored on a two-yard touchdown run.

Misericordia finishes the season 2-6 in the MAC and 3-7 overall.