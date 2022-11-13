🔊 Listen to this

PECKVILLE – Valley View opened an 18-point lead in the first 19½ minutes Saturday night and controlled the clock from there while turning back Dallas, 31-14, in a District 2 Class 4A football semifinal at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The win puts Valley View (9-2) into Friday night’s district championship game at Crestwood (10-1). The defending champion Cougars lost at Crestwood, 20-7, on Opening Night. The Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 champions suffered their only other loss at District 2 Class 5A champion Delaware Valley.

Valley View quarterback Adam Howanitz, who missed last year’s playoffs after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, accounted for four touchdowns. Howanitz was 18-for-90 with two touchdowns rushing and 9-for-18 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

All-state running back Connor Hilling carried 22 times for 131 yards and a touchdown for Valley View, countering Parker Bolesta’s 22 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown for Dallas.

Valley View outrushed Dallas 269-135 for the game. The Cougars ran the ball 51 times, building a 30:58-17:02 time of possession advantage, including 24:47-11:13 over the last three quarters.

The Cougars made it a busy night for Dallas safety Joe Peters, who led the Mountaineers defense with 12 tackles, three assists, an interception and two broken-up passes.

After a rough start, Dallas had its moments.

Immediately after the third Valley View touchdown, the Mountaineers went 73 yards in three plays and 37 seconds to get within 18-7 at halftime.

Bolesta, a 2,000-yard rusher who was contained to that point, ran for 23 and 43 yards on consecutive plays before Dylan Geskey ran 7 yards for the touchdown.

Valley View scored on its first two possessions of the second half to build a 31-7 lead, but Dallas again fought back.

The Mountaineers went 69 yards in nine plays in 2:31 on a drive that carried into the fourth quarter. Bolesta scored from the 5 with 10:16 left.

Peters intercepted a pass in the end zone with 3:23 remaining and Brady Zapoticky hit Zach Paczewski with a 37-yard pass on the next play.

The last threat ended there, however, as blitzing outside linebacker A.J. Kucharski, a force throughout the game, rushed Zapoticky into an interception on the next play.

Howanitz had a 1-yard run for a score in the first quarter. He hit Dominic Memo for 17 yards before Hilling ran 2 yards for the 18-0 lead.

Hilling took a Howanitz pass 53 yards down the left sideline for the first score of the third quarter, then Howanitz scored from the 2 in the final minute of the quarter.