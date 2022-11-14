🔊 Listen to this

The Dallas Stars’ Jason Robertson (21) battles for the puck with the Philadelphia Flyers’ Joel Farabee (86) and Morgan Frost (48) during the first period of an NHL game Sunday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Matej Blumel, Esa Lindell, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing.

“For whatever reason the last couple of games, it felt like we hadn’t had the energy when we had gone out on the ice,” Pavelski said. “We battled and it was a good response from the group to go out there, stop the bleeding and do the little things well.”

Travis Konecny recorded his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its third game in a row and fifth in its last seven contests. Felix Sandstrom had 26 saves for the Flyers.

“I don’t look at the score, but I have to coach the team on what’s going on,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “You can call it lopsided, but I don’t look at it that way. We have some things we have to improve — special teams is one of them — but I like our energy and our effort.”

Despite playing his entire 17-year career in the Western Conference with San Jose and Dallas, Pavelski has thrived against Philadelphia — 23 points (15 goals, eight assists) in just 22 career games.

After assisting on Blumel’s first career goal early in the first, Pavelski added a power-play tally midway through the third when he tipped a point shot from Miro Heiskanen just under Sandstrom’s pad to make it 3-1.

It was Pavelski’s eighth goal of the season and 429th in his career — tying Bill Guerin for eighth-most among US-born players in NHL history.

“You are just trying to get sticks on it,” Pavelski said. “There are times when you just have to get a little lucky, too.”

Pavelski would later poke a pass to Robertson midway through the third that the veteran would slide past Sandstrom for the game’s final scoring play. Lindell had two assists to go along with his first-period goal.

Oettinger entered play Sunday with an NHL-best 1.91 goals against average.

He had missed four games due to a lower-body injury earlier this month, struggled in his return to action Friday in a 5-4 loss at home to San Jose and was tested by Philadelphia’s offense in spurts.

But Oettinger didn’t yield any deep rebounds or second chances, only the goal from Konecny, who completed a brilliant tic-tac-toe passing clinic from Owen Tippett and Kevin Hayes to the stick side. Oettinger was also instrumental in keeping the Flyers’ power play to 0 for 6 on the afternoon.

“He was dialed in,” Stars coach Peter DeBour said. “He was there before the puck was there. And you can tell when he was in the zone like that.”

Glendening scored a short-handed goal just 57 seconds into the third period that deflated the building and ended Philadelphia’s shot at a comeback.

“I thought we were right there going into the third,” Tortorella said. “That fourth one — the shorthanded goal — that’s hard to recover from.”

BRUINS 5, CANUCKS 2

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining as Boston won for the 11th time in its last 12 and improved to 14-2-0 on the season.

Hampus Lindholm had three assists and David Pastrnak had a pair of assists, setting up Bergeron and Marchand for one-timers as the Bruins’ top line led the way.

J.T. Miller got his second goal in two games and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, which lost its third straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots as Vancouver fell to 1-3 on a five-game road trip.

SHARKS 3, WILD 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose got consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for the Sharks, who were coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night.

Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov’s wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick Bonino also scored in the shootout, the first San Jose has won in four attempts this season.

Kirill Kaprizov scored in the shootout for Minnesota, which got regulation goals from Freddy Gaudreau and Connor Dewar. Gustavsson finished with 35 saves. (backslash)

JETS 3, KRAKEN 2, OT

SEATTLE — Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game 54 seconds into overtime, lifting Winnipeg past Seattle.

Blake Wheeler scored with 3.9 seconds left in the third period forced overtime, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the crease while the Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie David Rittich on the bench and Seattle’s Carson Soucy sent to the penalty box for roughing with 25.2 seconds remaining. It was Wheeler’s fourth goal of the season. Rittich had 16 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken. Martin Jones, making his 400th NHL start, made 28 saves.

RANGERS 4, COYOTES 1

NEW YORK — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period and New York a three-game home losing streak.

Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers, who are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high 14-game road trip. Connor Ingram had 23 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, CAPITALS 3

TAMPA, Fla. — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and Tampa Bay beat Washington.

Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019, He tied the team record for points in a period.

Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix Cole Koepke and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. Koepke’s goal in the third was his first in the NHL, coming in his 13th game. Steven Stamkos had his goal drought reach 10 straight games, but picked up two assists to reach 987 career points — moving past Dave Keon (986) into 98th place on the NHL list.

Conor Sheary, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots. Charlie Lindgren came and finished with 24 saves. Alex Ovechkin remained 13 goals away from tying Gordie Howe (801) for second all-time.