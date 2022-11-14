🔊 Listen to this

The number-one nationally-ranked Misericordia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Division 3 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a convincing 5-1 win over Western New England on Sunday evening at Mangelsdorf Field.

The Cougars improved to 20-0-1 and reached the Sweet 16 for the second straight year and sixth time overall.

Michaela Fasolino had two goals and an assist and Colleen Kinsella scored twice for MU. Julia Beck added a goal while Zoee Farr, Kaylee Sturans, Sabrina Competiello and Haleigh Wintersteen all added assists.

MU overwhelmed the Golden Bears for much of the match, holding them without a shot for nearly 60 minutes.

The Cougars dominated possession early and took six shots in the first eight minutes.

Misericordia broke the ice when Farr beat a defender in the left corner and found Fasolino at the left post where she settled the ball and tapped in for a 1-0 lead at 8:33.

Beck headed home a perfect corner kick from Sturans less than two minutes later.

Field nearly made it 3-0, but her shot from 10 yards out found the left post at 18:47 and Ally Waite’s shot in the 26th minute was denied by a diving save near the right post.

Fasolino’s shot from close range was stopped on another diving save late in the first half and the Cougars settled for a 2-0 halftime lead.

MU wasted little time getting in gear in the second half when Competiello won a ball in a crowd in front and found Fasolino for another tap-in goal at 46:10.

Fasolino played a perfect ball from the left flank to Kinsella for a header from six yards out to give MU a 4-0 lead at 57:23.

Western New England got its first shot off at 59:58 and had two more quick shots two minutes later with Madi Welliver answering the call with a diving save to her left at 61:34.

Wintersteen played a lofted ball over the top of the defense and found Kinsella in stride as she poked a shot inside the right post to make it 5-0 at 77:15.

The Golden Bears finished a corner in the 88th minute to close out the scoring.

Misericordia will face Scranton in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lehigh 97, Misericordia 58

Misericordia dropped an exhibition game at Division I Lehigh in Bethlehem.

Dewin Concepcion led the Cougars with 15 points and Will Anozie added 11 points.

Nick Hornung had a team-high five rebounds.

The Cougars will host Jersey City State in their home opener Saturday.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Wilkes drops two at double-dual meet

Wilkes took on Stevenson University and Elizabethtown College at the Rosenburg Aquatic Center Sunday afternoon in a double dual. Wilkes lost to the host Stevenson 151-35 and to Elizabethtown 167-24.

Wilkes was fourth place in both the relay events during the meet. Damian Jenkins, Rodrigo Luis Gabriel, Shane Miller, and Stephen Verosko finished the 200 Medley Relay in 2:07.15.

Ashton Dainty, Verosko, Luis Gabriel, and Liam White competed in the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:45.13.

All six of the swimmers competed in individual races as well.

The Colonels will be back in action at the Diamond City Invitational hosted by King’s College at the Wyoming Catholic Youth Center for a three day meet from this coming Friday through Sunday.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Wilkes splits double-dual meet

Maddy Kinard placed second and third in her two events for Wilkes in a double dual against Stevenson University and Elizabethtown College at the Rosenburg Aquatic Center Sunday afternoon. Wilkes lost to the host Stevenson 148-13 and to Elizabethtown 162-8.

Kinard placed second of six swimmers in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:08.19. She was third of seven swimmers in the 50 Freestyle with a 28.16.

Kinard will be back in action at the Diamond City Invitational hosted by King’s College at the Wyoming Catholic Youth Center for a three day meet from this coming Friday through Sunday.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Manhattanville 3, Wilkes 1

Manhattanville College scored the game-winning goal with :46 seconds remaining to break a tied game and give the Valiants a victory over Wilkes at the Toyota SportsPlex.

Wilkes dropped to 2-3-1 overall and 1-2 in UCHC play, while Manhattanville improved to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in league contests.

Wilkes entered the scoring column first when Jimmy O’Kane found Max Cocchi on a backdoor pass sending him in all alone but the shot was stopped and Ryan Galvin was there for the empty net put back on the power play to give the Colonels a 1-0 lead with 15:24 remaining in the first period.

Manhattanville answered back to tie the game at one when the Valiants scored on a 5-on-3 advantage. Dylan Pollack ripped a one-timer top shelf for the score with 4:51 left in the opening period.

The teams went scoreless over the second 20 minutes with each squad having several scoring chances without prevail.

The game remained tied at one before a Wilkes tripping penalty put the Valiants on the power play with under two minutes left in regulation. From there a shot by AJ Bella found the back of the net sealing the conference win for the visitors.

Manhattanville added one more score on an empty net goal with one second remaining as Wilkes tried for the tie pulling its goalie with under a minutes to play.

Garrett Nieto finished with 31 saves in net for Wilkes in the defeat.

The Colonels return to the ice Friday when they travel to Utica, N.Y. for a UCHC matchup with Utica University at 7 p.m.