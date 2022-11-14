🔊 Listen to this

Runners break from the start of the Wyoming Valley Striders’ 20K Run at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail on Sunday.

John Ciccone, of Williamsport, and Lacey Danilovitz, of Moosic, took top honors at the Wyoming Valley Striders ninth annual 20K Run at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny on Sunday.

Ciccone is a back-to-back winner of this event. He also won the Striders Winter’s End Run this past March. Danilovitz is a stand-out runner from Riverside High School. She took fifth at the PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey on Nov. 5. Lacey’s other 2022 Strider honors include Winter’s End top female and Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial varsity girl’s winner.

The event, previously held at the D&L Trail at Lehigh Gorge State Park in White Haven, was relocated for the second year in a row due to construction on the trail.

The 20K was the final leg of the Striders third annual Vince Wojnar Triple Crown. The first leg was their Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run in March. The second leg was their Cherry Blossom 5-Mile Run in May. Once the triple crown results have been tallied, a list of the winners will be made available.

Sunday’s race had 140 entries and 108 finishers.

The Striders next event is their sixth annual end of year social at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. tp 10 p.m. Those who want to attend need to sign up at runsignup.com/wvs-social no later than Wednesday at noon.

For complete results of the 20K, go to tinyurl.com/msjbstem.