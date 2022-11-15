🔊 Listen to this

Connecticut’s Nika Muhl, center, passes under pressure from Texas’ Amina Muhammad, left, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Storrs, Conn.

Texas’ Sonya Morris (11) and Connecticut’s Azzi Fudd chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Storrs, Conn.

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd put on an offensive show to help UConn win an early season showdown with Texas.

The sophomore guard scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help the No. 5 Huskies beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night.

“That’s an All-American performance today, player-of-the-year performance,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I don’t know if we can count on that every single night, but it was pretty impressive tonight.”

Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. They stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings. This was the first time the historic women’s basketball powers had played on UConn’s campus at Gampel Pavilion.

“This game was a lot of fun and there’s a lot we can take away that we can get better at,” said Fudd, who scored 17 in the fourth quarter. “A lot of really good things we did that we can build on.”

UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter, going up 63-51 to the delight of the sold-out crowd that was led by a boisterous student section. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left.

“I think I shot 3s in the second half,” said Fudd. “I don’t know why I didn’t shoot much in the first half. I think we settled (down) more in the second half and we were able to run more stuff. My teammates got me open.”

Fudd squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.

“Not enough Tylenol for me to take after watching that,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said of Fudd’s performance. “Long time since I’ve had a guard like that go off and light us up like that.”

Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury. Schaefer said that she is day to day and has a doctor’s appointment later this week. Harmon wore a walking boot on her right foot.

The Huskies were able to take advantage of Harmon’s absence, forcing Texas into 18 turnovers.

With the game tied at 32 late in the second quarter, the Huskies outscored the Longhorns 10-5 for the remainder of the half, converting three steals into fastbreak layups. There were 11 lead changes in the opening 20 minutes and the Huskies held a 42-37 advantage at the break.

Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.

“This was good for us to be in that type of game against a quality opponent,” Schaefer said.

NO. 12 INDIANA 79, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 12 Hoosiers defeated No. 11 Tennessee.

Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16.

Trailing 57-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols continued chipping away at an Indiana lead that had peaked at 13 points. Rickea Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Jasmine Franklin added a three-point play to help get Tennessee within 61-57. The Hoosiers responded with a closing 18-10 run that sealed the victory in a game they had led since the middle of the first quarter.

Jasmine Powell, a 5-foot-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.

Moore-McNeil scored five points on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws early in the second quarter and her steal helped set up a 3-pointer by Scalia that gave the Hoosiers a 30-17 lead. Tennessee closed to within 35-29, but the Hoosiers finished with a layup from Holmes and a Parrish 3-pointer for a 40-29 lead at the break.

Tennessee’s challenging schedule features games vs. seven teams ranked in the preseason polls and potential matchups in two more games next week at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Lady Vols have lost to Indiana and No. 8 Ohio State.

NO. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 79, S. CAROLINA UPSTATE 23

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five in double figures and No. 14 Virginia Tech set the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate.

Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts to show support for the University of Virginia, where three members of the football team were shot to death on Sunday night.

It took the Hokies nearly three minutes to get the game’s first points, but there were few other problems. The Hokies led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime. The 24 points allowed lowered the school record of 30 that was set against Furman in 2015.

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies (3-0). Taylor Soule contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, Georgia Amoore had 11 points and Ashley Owusu scored 10.

Isabella Geraci led the Spartans (1-2) with six points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Hokies are one of five ACC teams ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, behind No. 6 Louisville, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 North Carolina State and No. 13 North Carolina.

Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball twitter feed shared a post from the university’s athletic department that read in part, “On behalf of Virginia Tech athletics, our coaches, staff and student-athletes our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the victims of last night’s tragedy… We are one team, one family, one Commonwealth.”

NO. 21 OREGON 83, SOUTHERN 46

BATON ROUGE, La. — Endiya Rogers scored 14 points — all in the third quarter — Chance Gray scored 10 points and No. 21-ranked Oregon throttled Southern.

The Ducks (3-0) closed the first quarter outscoring Southern 9-4 over the final 4:22 and led 18-11. They extended the lead to 32-14 over the first half of the second and went to intermission up 38-24. Then, an 18-0 outburst in just a little more than the first half of the third broke it open for a 56-24 lead and the Ducks cruised from there.

Nine Oregon players entered the scoring column and Phillipina Kyei scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Rogers shot 6 of 7 including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven White each scored eight points for Southern (0-3).