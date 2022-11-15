🔊 Listen to this

Houston’s Tramon Mark (12) drives to basket as Oral Roberts’s Carlos Jurgens (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Houston.

HOUSTON — Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston defeated Oral Roberts 83-45 on Monday night.

Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston (3-0) built a 51-24 lead at halftime. The duo combined to shoot 15 of 28 for the game.

Terrence Arceneaux had 14 points and five rebounds, and Ja’Vier Francis added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Houston shot 52% and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 52-30. The Cougars held a 42-8 advantage in points in the paint.

DeShang Weaver scored 12 points, and Connor Vanover had 11 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (1-2). Preseason Summit League player of the year Max Abmas was held to three points on 1-of-13 shooting, including 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Oral Roberts shot 23% and finished 8 of 38 on 3s.

Houston used a 21-2 run over 6 1/2 minutes of the first half to open a 29-8 lead on a layup by Mark. Sasser and Mark combined to score 19 points during the spurt.

NO. 5 BAYLOR 95, NORTHERN COLORADO 62

WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer scored 20 points, Adam Flagler had 13 points with 10 assists and fifth-ranked Baylor beat Northern Colorado for coach Scott Drew’s 400th victory with the Bears.

Flagler had 3-pointers to start and end an early 13-0 run that put Baylor (3-0) ahead to stay after Northern Colorado took its only lead.

Drew is in his 20th season at Baylor, where he took over a decimated roster and scandal-plagued program with only four NCAA Tournament appearances that had been ranked for only two games out of 2,197 over the previous 97 seasons.

Baylor is 400-222 under Drew, who has 420 wins overall including his one season as Valparaiso’s head coach. The Bears were national champions two seasons ago and have been to 10 NCAA Tournaments for Drew.

Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky leading scorer last season with 21.2 points a game, had 19 points for Northern Colorado (1-2). Matt Johnson had 14 points with four 3s, while Dalton Knecht had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Jalen Bridges, a transfer from West Virginia, added 15 points for Baylor, and true freshman Keyonte George had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dale Bonner also had 12 points and six steals, and BYU transfer Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.

Northern Colorado led 5-2 on Johnson’s 3-pointer only 69 seconds into the game. Flagler then hit a tying 3-, and by time he made another one 5 1/2 minutes later, Baylor was up 15-5 after a span when Northern Colorado had six turnovers and missed four shots.

NO. 10 CREIGHTON 94, HOLY CROSS 65

OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, Ryan Nembhard had a career-high 12 assists and No. 10 Creighton blew out Holy Cross 94-65 on Monday night.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the field — seven were dunks. He gave fans a treat when he launched, and made, a rare 3-pointer before the Bluejays (3-0) went to the locker room with a 52-27 lead at halftime.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott had gone nine players deep less than seven minutes into the game, and four of his starters were done for the night with 11 minutes remaining.

Arthur Kaluma and Ben Shtolzberg had 13 points apiece for the Bluejays, who scored 46 points in the paint against their overmatched opponent from the Patriot League. Their 28 assists were their most since they had the same number in a win over Nebraska on Dec. 1, 2020.

Bo Montgomery shot 5 of 6 on 3s and matched his career high with 21 points for the Crusaders (1-2). Gerrale Gates added 16 points for Holy Cross, which was 8 of 17 from long distance.

Holy Cross typically starts no one bigger than 6-6, but coach Brett Nelson gave 6-10 third-year player Michael Rabinovich his second start in 23 career games in an attempt to match up with Kalkbrenner.

It really didn’t matter who tried to guard the preseason All-Big East center. Kalkbrenner, coming off career-high 24-point game on 10-of-11 shooting against North Dakota, scored 10 straight points in the first four minutes.

Rabinovich fouled him on the Bluejays’ first possession. On the second, Kalkbrenner took a lob from Nembhard for the first of three straight dunks over Rabinovich.

Rabinovich went to the bench two minutes after tipoff. Gates, who gives up 7 inches to Kalkbrenner, took a turn on him and the big man scored on a lay-in and another dunk. Then the 6-6 Caleb Kenney gave it a try, and Kalkbrenner dunked again.

Late in the first half, the building went nearly silent as Kalkbrenner set up to shoot his 3-pointer from above the top of the key. The crowd roared as the ball went through for his first 3 of the season and fourth in 16 attempts over 68 career games.

Creighton athletic director Marcus Blossom was the point man for scheduling the game, which netted the Crusaders a nice paycheck. Blossom was AD at Holy Cross before taking the Creighton job last year.

NORTHWESTERN STATE 64, TCU 63

FORTH WORTH, Texas — Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points, Demarcus Sharp added 19 and Northwestern State rallied from 12 points down to beat No. 15 TCU.

Isaac Haney had 10 rebounds for the Demons (2-2).

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 12 points and Micah Peavy scored 10 for the Horned Frogs (2-1), who were without leading-scorer Mike Miles Jr. (left knee and ankle injury).

Sharp’s floating jumper with 1:12 left put the Demons ahead 64-63. TCU’s struggles from earlier in the half returned as O’Bannon and Jakobe Coles put up shots that were off in the final minute. Haney secured possession and called a timeout with 35 seconds left.

Northwestern State ran time off the clock before heaving a long range shot as the shot clock expired. After a timeout, O’Bannon’s desperation 3-pointer as time expired rimmed out.

Joshua Williams’ layup pulled the Demons to 34-33 early in the second half before the Horned Frogs used a 15-4 spurt to take a 12-point lead on Rondel Walker’s layup with 13:05 left.

The Demons clawed all the way back and tied it at 61 on JaMonta Black’s 3-pointer with 3:33 remaining and Jordan Wilmore’s free throw 43 seconds later put them ahead.

NO. 24 TEXAS TECH 64, LOUISIANA TECH 55

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor and De’Vion Harmon each scored 15 points to lead No. 23 Texas Tech to a victory against Louisiana Tech.

The Red Raiders (3-0) used a late 14-1 scoring run to take control of the game after the Bulldogs had closed within 39-37 with 14:05 remaining. Louisiana Tech never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech (1-1) with 16 points, and Kenny Hunter added 10.

The Bulldogs were limited to 20-of-53 shooting the floor, including 6 for 24 from 3-point ranger by the Red Raider defense. Texas Tech shot 23 for 46 from the field and 7 for 18 from long distance.

Pop Isaacs connected on a critical 3-pointer with just more than five minutes remaining that pushed the Red Raiders’ lead to 56-45. Two free throws by Daniel Batcho with 30 seconds put the game out of reach.

The Red Raiders started quickly, racing to an eight-point lead and holding the Bulldogs without a shot on their first five possessions. Texas Tech built a 16-2 advantage before Louisiana Tech began chipping away, cutting its deficit to 24-15 on a 3-pointer by Keaston Willis with just more than six minutes remaining in the first half.

NO. 19 ILLINOIS 103, MONMOUTH 65

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Terrence Shannon Jr. had a career-high 30 points, powering Illinois to the victory.

Freshman guard Jayden Epps scored a season-high 21 points and Dain Dainja finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Illini (3-0).

Andrew Ball scored 13 points to lead Monmouth (0-3), and Jack Collins added 12.

Illinois made its first five shots — four of them 3s — and hit nine of its first 12 shots to sprint out to a 24-9 lead. It was a sharp contrast from a 1-for-18 start from the field in a win over Kansas City last Friday.

Illinois led 63-33 at halftime after shooting 76.7% in the first half.