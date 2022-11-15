🔊 Listen to this

Berwick’s highly successful girls volleyball season landed the Bulldogs more recognition on Tuesday.

Senior outside hitter Cecilia Isenberg was named the league’s MVP while Sarah Warner was chosen as coach of the year in a vote by Wyoming Valley Conference coaches.

Isenberg received six of 13 votes for MVP, edging teammate Morgan Nevel for the honor. Warner narrowly edged Lake-Lehman’s Chris Kukosky for the coaching award as they led the Bulldogs and Black Knights to the District 2 Class 3A and Class 2A championships, respectively.

Berwick went undefeated through the regular season and districts, topping Dallas for the 3A crown. Lake-Lehman knocked off top seed Holy Redeemer to win the 2A title.

Lehman’s Ella Wilson joined Isenberg and Nevel as a first-team all-star on offense. Holy Redeemer’s Kaylee Gryboski and Olivia Bilbow along with Delaware Valley’s Emily Henn were also picked as first-teamers. Black Knights libero Brynn Giordano was the first-team selection on defense.

Second-team selections on offense were Lindsey Barron (Hazleton Area), Kara Collins (Crestwood), Olivia Conza (Delaware Valley), Kirsten Finarelli (Lake-Lehman), Abby Salitis (Dallas) and Sarah Steeber (Berwick). Tunkhannock’s Emma Elias was the second-team pick on defense.

Honorable mention picks on offense: Geisi Andujar (Hazleton Area), Claire Aufiero (Nanticoke Area), Jazmyne Bates (Delaware Valley), Cassandra Cabonilas (Nanticoke Area), Hailey Corey (Lake-Lehman), Kayla Franchetti (Pittston Area), Claire Lehane (Dallas) Madisyn Musselman (Dallas), Lauren Oschal (Dallas), Jessica Ostrowski (Pittston Area), Tessa Pollack (Crestwood), Katherine Quinn (Delaware Valley), Emma Rinaldi (Pittston Area), Julianna Roote (Tunkhannock) and Tyra Winters (Pittston Area).

Honorable mentions picks on defense: Selina Chen (Dallas), Abigail Gould (Hazleton Area) and Leah Weinreb (Delaware Valley).