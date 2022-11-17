🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes’ Elijah Jules earned top honors on Wednesday as the junior running back was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year as the conference announced its postseason awards following a vote by coaches.

Jules led four players from local colleges as first-team All-MAC selections after leading the league in rushing yards (1,004) and rushing touchdowns (13). Jules and offensive lineman Billy Anderson, a Colonels teammate, were joined on the first team by King’s tight end Brandon Cohen and King’s defensive back Teone Sherrod.

Wilkes had 10 all-conference selections in total, the most since the Colonels’ 2006 MAC championship season.

Wideout Nate Whitaker, defensive lineman Adam Piston and punter Alex Orlando were second-team picks for the Colonels, who finished their final season as a member of the MAC 7-3 with a Mayor’s Cup victory over King’s in the finale. Wilkes will begin play in the Landmark Conference in all sports next fall.

The Monarchs had nine total All-MAC picks with Tyler Carey getting a second-team nod as both a receiver and returner. He was joined on the second team by quarterback Tyler Moore, defensive lineman Dallas Solomon, linebacker Brendan Mozeleski and defensive back Joseph Carchio.

King’s went 8-2 and finished one game behind Delaware Valley for the MAC title. The Monarchs will represent the league in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series when they host Ursinus at 1 p.m. Saturday at McCarthy Stadium.

Misericordia had four honorable mention picks to the All-MAC team.

Delaware Valley’s Michael Noble was named Defensive Player of the Year while the Aggies’ Duke Greco won Coach of the Year. Widener defensive lineman Dom D’Alessio earned Rookie of the Year honors.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Scranton 63, Wilkes 56

The Colonels and Royals went back-and-forth in the second half with eight lead changes before Scranton closed out the game with six of the final seven points at the Marts Center.

Scranton finished 17-for-19 from the foul line while the Colonels went 3-for-6.

Trent Fisher and Matthew Davidheiser scored 15 points each for Wilkes while Drake Marshall turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Muhlenberg 76, King’s 63

Host Muhlenberg knocked down 12 threes and shot 44% from the floor to hand the Monarchs (2-1) their first loss of the season.

Down 18 in the second half, King’s closed within 61-56 with 8:40 remaining but couldn’t pull closer.

Chris Patton led four Monarchs in double figures with 18 points. Garrett Burys just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds while Carmine Castiello (six assists) and JJ Walsh scored 11 points apiece.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Montclair State 58, King’s 46

The Monarchs led by two at halftime, but the Red Hawks took control in the third quarter to hand King’s a non-conference loss at home.

Cailin Wilson and Kathy Shepherd each scoed 13 points. Lauren Casey added nine points, six rebounds and three steals.