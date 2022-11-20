🔊 Listen to this

WACO, Texas — Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid a potential playoff-busting loss.

Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run with 2:07 left to get the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt. TCU used all three of its timeouts while forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back and kick the winning field goal.

TCU, which had already clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game, hasn’t been undefeated this deep in a season since 2010, when it finished 13-0 with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking.

Baylor (6-5, 4-4) was coming off a 31-3 home loss to Kansas State a week earlier. Bears quarterback Blake Shapen was 21 of 30 passing for 269 yards and a score, while Craig “Sqwirl” Williams ran for 112 yards. Monaray Baldwin had six catches for 123 yards.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 16, KENTUCKY 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally.

McIntosh rushed 19 times with a 26-yarder for the Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who outgained Kentucky 365-297. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 13 of 19 for 116 yards with an interception.

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) lost for the fifth time in seven games. Will Levis completed 20 of 31 for 206 yards with an interception for the Wildcats.

NO. 2 OHIO STATE 43, MARYLAND 30

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of Ohio State’s victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.

Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game. Ohio State forced a three-and-out and then ran out much of the clock before making a field goal and scoring a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds remaining.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26 of 36 passing attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

NO. 3 MICHIGAN 19, ILLINOIS 17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting Michigan to a win over Illinois.

The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime.

The Fighting Illini (7-4, 5-3) took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Chase Brown’s 37-yard touchdown run. With a chance to run out the clock, they had to punt to Michigan late in the game and failed to hold on and beat a top-three team for the first time since knocking off top-ranked Ohio State in 2007.

NO. 8 ALABAMA 34, AUSTIN PEAY 0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama got breakout performances from Jase McClellan and Jermaine Burton against an overmatched FCS team.

McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young in the win over Austin Peay.

The Crimson Tide (9-2, No. 8 CFP) took awhile to get going against Austin Peay (7-4).

Mike DiLiello passed for 147 yards for Austin Peay, but was intercepted twice. Drae McCray had 12 catches for 92 yards.

NO. 9 CLEMSON 40, MIAMI FL 10

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th straight at home beating Miami.

The Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have won at least 10 games in 12 straight seasons and — for a half — had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball.

Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami (5-6, 3-4) was stuffed by the Tigers defense.

The Hurricanes managed just 8 yards total the first two quarters and a season-low 98 for the game.

NAVY 17, NO. 17 UCF 14

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards and Navy beat UCF without completing a pass.

Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes and gained 248 yards, all on the ground.

The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC and all but eliminated the Knights’ chances of playing at home in the conference championship game.

Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.

NO. 19 KANSAS STATE 48, WEST VIRGINIA 31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home against Kansas. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) failed to become bowl eligible for the second time under fourth-year coach Neal Brown and for only the fourth time since 2000.

West Virginia’s Garrett Greene threw three TD passes to Sam James and finished 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards. He was intercepted twice. Greene also scored on a 13-yard run.

NO. 20 FLORIDA STATE 49, LOUISIANA 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana.

Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory against the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-6).

Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields completed 19 of 36 passes for 159 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Michael Jefferson.

NO. 22 CINCINNATI 23, TEMPLE 3

PHILADELPHIA — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and Cincinnati beat Temple.

Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings.

Temple quarterback E.J. Warner — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — passed for 167 yards and two interceptions, completing 21 of 36 attempts. Last week, Warner set a school record for passing yards with 486 yards and had three TD passes in a 43-36 loss at Houston.

NO. 25 OREGON STATE 31, ARIZONA STATE 7

TEMPE, Ariz. — Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon State’s win over Arizona State.

The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won for just the second time at ASU since 1972.

The Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6) played their final home game of the season, falling to 2-6 under interim coach Shaun Aguano, who replaced Herm Edwards on Sept. 20.

Quarterback Trent Bourguet went 20 of 32 for 122 yards passing for the Sun Devils. He ran eight times for 26 yards.

PITTSBURGH 28, DUKE 26

PITTSBURGH — Israel Abanikanda ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Hill returned a Duke fumble 30 yards for a score as Pittsburgh edged the Blue Devils 28-26 on Saturday.

The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Blue Devils (7-4, 4-3) for the eighth time in nine meetings despite nearly squandering a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Duke’s Riley Leonard threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, including a 19-yard fourth-down strike to Jaylen Coleman with 47 seconds to go that pulled the Blue Devils within two. Duke appeared to try its own version of the “Philly Special” on the conversion, but the Panthers swarmed Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore before Moore could locate Leonard running free in the end zone.

Hill’s 30-yard scoop and score put the Panthers up 28-14 with 13:30 to play. Yet Pitt made a series of miscues down the stretch, including leaving Moore uncovered on a 49-yard touchdown pass that made it 28-20 with 9:28 remaining. Duke curiously opted to go for two after the score, with Leonard’s pass falling incomplete.

The mistakes didn’t end there. A botched snap by Panthers punter Caleb Junko gave Duke the ball at the Pitt 22 with 3:15 to go. The Panthers eventually forced a fourth-and-18 at the Pitt 19 but left Coleman all alone near the goal line. He walked into the end zone but Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis blew up the conversion and the Panthers held on for their third straight win.

Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 15 of 32 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and two costly second-half interceptions that prevented the Panthers from pulling away. Pitt played most of the second half without star defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. The Nagurski and Outland Trophy finalist didn’t play most of the final two quarters due to an apparent injury.

INDIANA 39, MICHIGAN STATE 31

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a come-from-behind victory over Michigan State.

Indiana’s James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton’s 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State’s Michael Fletcher blocked Charles Campbell’s 37-yard kick to send the game to double overtime.

After Dexter Williams threw a 24-yard pass to AJ Barner to start the second overtime, Shivers ran for the game-winner. Williams threw a two-point conversion pass to Barner to give the Hoosiers an eight-point cushion. Michigan State failed to score as it could only drive to the 13-yard line.

Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) appeared to be running away with the game after building a 17-point halftime advantage, but the Hoosiers rallied in the second half.

IOWA 13, MINNESOTA 10

MINNEAPOLIS — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a victory, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

Jack Campbell caused a fumble and came up with an interception off a tipped pass to thwart Minnesota drives in the closing minutes for Iowa (7-4, 5-3), which would repeat as division champions and return to the conference title game by beating Nebraska next week.

Iowa got a break before the game when No. 3 Michigan came back to beat Illinois and push the Illini out of first place. Purdue stayed tied at the top, but the Hawkeyes own the tiebreaker after beating the Boilermakers two weeks ago.

Mohamed Ibrahim trampled a dominant Hawkeyes defense by rushing for a career-high 263 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, but the sixth-year star lost just his second fumble of the season with 5:07 remaining on a third-and-4 run that would’ve given the Gophers a first down at the 9. Campbell knocked the ball out, and Deontae Craig recovered it.