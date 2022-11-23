🔊 Listen to this

A pair of Wyoming Seminary field hockey teammates received a major recognition on Tuesday.

Midfielders Ella Barbacci and Emma Watchilla were first-team all-region selections by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Barbacci and Watchilla were two of 16 players picked for the first team in the Pennsylvania Region. The Blue Knights reached the District 2 Class A championship game before being edged by eventual state runner-up Wyoming Area.

Both players are eligible for national honors when the NFHCA announces its high school All-America teams on Dec. 13.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 84, Marywood 81

Cayden Merrifield broke a 79-79 tie with a three-pointer with 45 seconds left, then hit a pair of free throws to ice the Colonels’ non-conference win on the road.

Marywood had erased a 77-61 deficit in the final five minutes to tie the game before Merrifield put Wilkes back ahead.

Trent Fisher led five Colonels in double figures with 21 points and six rebounds. Drake Marshall had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Joey Zvorsky added 15 points and 10 rebounds while Merrifield and Jack Argento each had 11 points.